Will Davis Alexander be sidelined for the rest of the season?

The number 9 has followed the Montreal Alouettes everywhere this season. The team is aiming for its ninth Grey Cup in franchise history, Jason Maas has been repeating his “Grind for Nine” slogan since 2024, and the club has won all nine of its home games.

For Geoffrey Cantin-Arku, the parallel with 2009 is striking: that year, Montreal was also undefeated at home before winning the championship.

The driving force behind this success is Davis Alexander. On Monday, against the Saskatchewan Roughriders, the quarterback threw five touchdown passes—a career high—including three of 45 yards or more. He also escaped pressure on several occasions and avoided a sack thanks to an improvised pass inspired by his baseball background.

His wide receiver, Tyson Philpot, doesn't hesitate to call him the best quarterback in the CFL, and he invites skeptics to come see him play in Montreal. The numbers back him up: in 16 games, Alexander has racked up 5,257 passing yards—an average of 329 per game—with 35 touchdown passes and just four interceptions. Chad Kelly in Toronto and Trevor Harris in Saskatchewan have also surpassed 5,000 yards, but they've been intercepted 24 and 14 times, respectively. Alexander says he has complete confidence in his offense.

To rest the stars or not?

That's the question now heading into the final two games, in Regina and Toronto. General Manager Danny Maciocia and Jason Maas hinted that Monday's game would be the last with a full roster. The two were set to discuss the matter on Tuesday.

The memory of 2024 looms large. After a remarkable season, the Alouettes faltered in the Eastern Conference Final. Maas is therefore insisting that the team maintain its level of play until the very end.

Records are also on the line. With 1,809 yards, Philpot could become only the fourth CFL receiver to reach 2,000 yards and break Hal Patterson's team record of 1,914 yards set in 1956. But an injury now could prove costly in the playoffs.

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