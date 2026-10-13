The Dodgers are considering benching Shohei Ohtani

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost Game 2 of the National League Championship Series against the Brewers last night (Monday) in Milwaukee and now trail 2-0 as the series moves to Dodger Stadium for Game 3 tomorrow (Wednesday).

And for this pivotal matchup, a key player on the California team may be absent from the field—at least early in the game.

In fact, Shohei Ohtani's slump is severe enough that the Dodgers are considering benching him for Game 3 of the series, according to manager Dave Roberts.

Yeah, I mean, obviously it hasn't been good. He's not feeling well. I think, for me, there will be a conversation with him tomorrow to try to figure out what's best for him, what's best for us. He certainly deserves that conversation, and I'll have it with him tomorrow.

After going hitless in four at-bats yesterday, the Japanese star is currently 3-for-20 in the playoffs, which translates to a meager .150 batting average.

As Shohei Ohtani struggles, the Dodgers will discuss benching the superstar in Game 3. With @katiejwoo, unlocked and free to read. https://t.co/W6h4EQ5yqI — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) October 13, 2026

Ohtani hasn't hit a home run since August 18—24 games ago. That's the longest such drought of his career.

The fact that Roberts is considering resting one of the best hitters of his generation shows just how injured Ohtani is right now. The Japanese player is so desperate that he attempted a bunt yesterday, but ended up striking out.

Roberts has tried to get his star player back on track by changing his spot in the lineup, batting him fifth in Game 3 of the Division Series against left-hander Chris Sale and fourth in the last three games.

But that hasn't made a difference; in fact, Ohtani's presence in the lineup is actually hurting the Dodgers right now. That's why we might see him sitting out tomorrow.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.