The CH made things difficult for themselves but managed to beat the Sabres

Vincent Larue
The CH made things difficult for themselves but managed to beat the Sabres
Credit: DansLesCoulisses.com

The Canadiens faced the Buffalo Sabres at the Bell Centre for the first time since last spring.

The Habs' lineup consisted of 12 forwards and 6 defensemen. Mike Matheson was not in the lineup due to an injury. In addition, Owen Beck was playing his first game of the season with the big club.

This game was part of Frozen Frenzy, a special night during which all 32 NHL teams were in action.

Here is the Habs' lineup with Jacob Fowler in net:

Here's the Sabres' lineup:

The Sabres were the first to get on the board.

Olen Zellweger got lucky when his shot was deflected off Adam Engstrom.

His first goal with his new team.

Later, the Habs capitalized on a two-man advantage.

Martin St-Louis used his timeout to give instructions, and it paid off.

Lane Hutson took advantage of a double screen in front of the net to tie the game.

Right at the start of the second period, the Canadiens took the lead.

The Habs launched a four-man counterattack and didn't miss the opportunity.

Cole Caufield fired off a great one-timer that beat the Sabres' goaltender.

Moments later, the Habs held their breath.

Noah Dobson took a shot right on the jaw and headed to the locker room.

Fortunately, he returned in the third period.

Late in the second period, Lane Hutson put on quite a show.

He delivered a great pass to his assistant captain, who didn't miss the opportunity.

Josh Anderson doubled his team's lead.

The Sabres cut the lead to one goal early in the third period.

Josh Norris's shot was deflected by Adam Engstrom and beat his own goalie… yet again.

A few seconds later, Olen Zellweger tied the game.

Another deflection found its way into the back of Jacob Fowler's net.

It was back to square one for the Habs.

The game went to a shootout.

Zachary Bolduc secured the win for his team.

Final score: 4-3 in a shootout in favor of Montreal.

The Canadiens will face the Washington Capitals tomorrow in the U.S. capital.


overtime

– That's an impressive stat!

– Some things never change.

– Adam Engström didn't necessarily have a bad game, but luck wasn't on his side.

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