The CH made things difficult for themselves but managed to beat the Sabres

The Canadiens faced the Buffalo Sabres at the Bell Centre for the first time since last spring.

The Habs' lineup consisted of 12 forwards and 6 defensemen. Mike Matheson was not in the lineup due to an injury. In addition, Owen Beck was playing his first game of the season with the big club.

This game was part of Frozen Frenzy, a special night during which all 32 NHL teams were in action.

Here is the Habs' lineup with Jacob Fowler in net:

Tonight's projected lineup Tonight's projected lineup #GoHabsGo | @mtlgazette https://t.co/HjhfU2ZaM0 — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) October 13, 2026

Here's the Sabres' lineup:

How we're lining up #LetsGoBuffalo https://t.co/ncVPDpjIvQ — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) October 13, 2026

The Sabres were the first to get on the board.

Olen Zellweger got lucky when his shot was deflected off Adam Engstrom.

His first goal with his new team.

Olen Zellweger scores his first as a Sabre! #LetsGoBuffalo https://t.co/TNPrNMyfVw — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) October 13, 2026

Later, the Habs capitalized on a two-man advantage.

Martin St-Louis used his timeout to give instructions, and it paid off.

Lane Hutson took advantage of a double screen in front of the net to tie the game.

Lane Hutson isn't messing around with the puck Lane Hutson isn't messing around #GoHabsGo https://t.co/rajOu5tyWF — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) October 13, 2026

Right at the start of the second period, the Canadiens took the lead.

The Habs launched a four-man counterattack and didn't miss the opportunity.

Cole Caufield fired off a great one-timer that beat the Sabres' goaltender.

“Get in the net,” Cole Caufield said to the puck, probably “Get in the net,” said Cole Caufield to the puck, probably #GoHabsGo https://t.co/WzvjNL9pdr — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) October 13, 2026

Moments later, the Habs held their breath.

Noah Dobson took a shot right on the jaw and headed to the locker room.

Fortunately, he returned in the third period.

Noah Dobson took a puck to the face #LetsGoBuffalo #GoHabsGo https://t.co/M8MZdDQ4mS — Buffalo Hockey Moments (@SabresPlays) October 14, 2026

Late in the second period, Lane Hutson put on quite a show.

He delivered a great pass to his assistant captain, who didn't miss the opportunity.

Josh Anderson doubled his team's lead.

Grab a seat and watch Josh Anderson's goal Grab a seat and watch this blast from Josh Anderson #GoHabsGo https://t.co/ggnUJih0HT — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) October 14, 2026

The Sabres cut the lead to one goal early in the third period.

Josh Norris's shot was deflected by Adam Engstrom and beat his own goalie… yet again.

Simply lovely! #LetsGoBuffalo https://t.co/YTf5Lsw5j5 — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) October 14, 2026

A few seconds later, Olen Zellweger tied the game.

Another deflection found its way into the back of Jacob Fowler's net.

It was back to square one for the Habs.

Second goal of the night for Zelly, and we're all tied up #LetsGoBuffalo https://t.co/sCii7TM6pc — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) October 14, 2026

The game went to a shootout.

Zachary Bolduc secured the win for his team.

Final score: 4-3 in a shootout in favor of Montreal.

The Canadiens will face the Washington Capitals tomorrow in the U.S. capital.

overtime

– That's an impressive stat!

% of career goals with the Habs that gave the team the lead

(Minimum 100 goals with MTL)

1- Alex Kovalev: 40.8% of his goals

2- Johnny Gagnon: 40.5% of his goals

3- Cole Caufield: 39.5% of his goals — Guillaume Villemaire (@GVillemaire13) October 13, 2026

– Some things never change.

This season, after BUF tied the game at 3-3

(excluding overtime)

, the Canadiens have lost 5 of their 6 leads

. They've come back 4 times out of the 6 leads they've given up Once again this season, no lead is safe in a Canadiens game — Guillaume Villemaire (@GVillemaire13) October 14, 2026

– Adam Engström didn't necessarily have a bad game, but luck wasn't on his side.