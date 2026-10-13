Mike Matheson is out tonight, and Jacob Fowler is in goal

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Mike Matheson is out tonight, and Jacob Fowler is in goal
Credit: NHL.com

After today's practice, Martin St-Louis spoke with the media.

First, he announced that Mike Matheson (lower-body injury) won't play tonight. Owen Beck will take his place in the lineup, and the team will go with 12 forwards and six defensemen.

Otherwise, Jacob Fowler will be in net.

We know Matheson missed yesterday's practice. And clearly, he's hiding an injury, since normally he's always able to play.

More details to come…

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