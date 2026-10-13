Mike Matheson is out tonight, and Jacob Fowler is in goal

After today's practice, Martin St-Louis spoke with the media.

First, he announced that Mike Matheson (lower-body injury) won't play tonight. Owen Beck will take his place in the lineup, and the team will go with 12 forwards and six defensemen.

Otherwise, Jacob Fowler will be in net.

Jacob Fowler will be the starting goaltender against the Sabres. Mike Matheson, who has a lower-body injury, will not play. A 12-forward, 6-defenseman lineup. Owen Beck will be in uniform. — J-F Chaumont (@JFChaumontLNH) October 13, 2026

We know Matheson missed yesterday's practice. And clearly, he's hiding an injury, since normally he's always able to play.

More details to come…