Matvei Michkov (on social media) isn’t the Flyers’ only problem

Things aren't going well in Philly.

The Flyers still haven't won a game this season and have a record of 0-5-2 after seven games.

As a reminder, the team made the playoffs last season, and everyone expected them to build on that momentum. But that's not the case right now.

Yesterday, Matvei Michkov deleted everything related to the Flyers from his Instagram.

But Michkov (on social media) isn't the Flyers' only problem right now. According to reports from Anthony Di Marco circulating on various social media platforms, things aren't going well between the team and its star player, Travis Konecny, either.

There's reportedly frustration on the Flyers' part because the forward isn't giving his all every night. And Konecny is being singled out for his lack of effort because it's impacting his team's performance…

Anthony Di Marco on Konecny: “Speaking with sources on Monday, there is a growing sense of frustration within the Flyers organization regarding Konecny. According to one source, Konecny isn't particularly impactful when he isn't scoring or provoking the opposing team. The play often dies on his stick, and he makes poor decisions with the puck that frequently lead to turnovers. As one source put it, the one constant on the Flyers' struggling power play over the past few seasons has been Konecny—a rather damning criticism.” #LetsGoFlyers #NHL — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) October 13, 2026

Travis Konecny is a good hockey player: he played in the 2025 Four Nations Tournament with the Canadiens and finished last season with 68 points in 77 games.

That said, there was a point toward the end of last season when the forward started playing mediocre hockey. He didn't finish the season on a high note and struggled in the playoffs, scoring just one goal in 10 games.

And it's been tough for Konecny since the start of the season as well… as he hasn't found the back of the net yet (three assists) in five games of the 2026-27 season.

All of which is to say, then, that things aren't looking good in Philadelphia right now… and that the Flyers seem to have more than one issue to address.

Travis Konecny, Matvei Michkov… all of this comes after seeing Daniel Brière take a very aggressive approach this summer to improve his team—he even put a massive hostile offer on the table for Leo Carlsson (and it almost worked).

Today, I'd be willing to bet my house that the Flyers would love to have a talented player like Carlsson on their roster instead of constantly running into new problems…

Quick Thoughts

– Yeah.

A big opportunity for Owen Beck tonight! https://t.co/l0AfI2Nmf1 — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) October 13, 2026

– He's right.

“I've seen the Oilers get a lot better since the first game of the season… They're more aggressive on the puck and harder to check… I still think Edmonton has some issues in net, and they're going to have to deal with that” ~ @PKSubban1 #PMSLive https://t.co/zCJEsAqsqH — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 13, 2026

– I can't wait.

Facing a familiar foe. #LetsGoBuffalo | @FreyElectric https://t.co/NwnDLQxXB8 — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) October 13, 2026

– Cha-ching.