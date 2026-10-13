It’s going to be a long season for you… if the CH doesn’t fix these three issues

The Canadiens have a record of two wins, two losses, and one overtime loss since the start of the season (2-2-1).

Let's be clear: that's not exactly a disaster.

But it could be better, too, and that's a fact. There are areas to improve in the Habs' overall play, and if they aren't able to fix them, the season could be a long one…

I was looking at the team's stats, and there are three things in particular that worry me.

1. The Canadiens need to find a way to improve their five-on-five play. They've scored only eight five-on-five goals in five games since the start of the season, and that's not enough—especially given how tough the power play has been.

And speaking of the power play…

2. The Habs have scored just one goal on the power play since the start of the season. That happened last week in the game against the Hurricanes (and we can thank Zachary Bolduc for that).

The result?

This puts the Habs in last place in the NHL in power-play efficiency (5.9%). That's not good enough… and we need to find solutions to fix this problem.

Zachary Bolduc is having a great night! https://t.co/i84Z6ApgFf — TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 6, 2026

We're talking about the power play, but the team isn't doing any better on the penalty kill either. The Canadiens have one of the worst efficiency rates in the league in that area (76.2%), and that has to change.

Special teams are becoming a problem, to put it another way.

3. I'll say it again: the Habs have played five games since the start of the season. And they've allowed… 19 goals.

Jacob Fowler was excellent in the team's last game, and the defense did its job as well. But let's hope we can build on that to get even better… because you can't give up that many goals to the other team and still give yourself a chance to win every night.

Obviously, the season is still young, which is why there's no need to panic just yet.

But… we can see that there are obvious weaknesses with the Canadiens right now. And that's okay… as long as the team finds ways to fix them quickly enough.

In a nutshell

– Nice.

The Laval Rocket have recalled forward Alexander Legkov from the Trois-Rivières Lions. Forward Alexander Legkov has been recalled from the Trois-Rivières Lions. https://t.co/GmeLeoQduR — Trois-Rivières Lions (@Lions3r) October 13, 2026

– Of course.

The Rams have released K Harrison Mevis. (via @RapSheet, @MikeGarafolo) https://t.co/2VDFYFo0Ht — NFL (@NFL) October 13, 2026

– News from MLB.