David Reinbacher Is Close to Making the Leap, Earning His Spot, and How to Replace Mike Matheson

At the start of the season, the Canadiens had eight healthy defensemen vying for a spot on the team. Lane Hutson, Mike Matheson, Noah Dobson, Alexandre Carrier, Arber Xhekaj, Jayden Struble, and Adam Engstrom made the cut.

David Reinbacher, on the other hand, was sent back down.

The Canadiens also had Kaiden Guhle on the roster, but he was injured. There was a chance he would return quickly, which is ultimately what happened.

But now, with Jayden Struble gone and Mike Matheson day-to-day, the Canadiens have only six healthy defensemen.

Logically, if another player were to get injured, that would mean the team would have to recall a player from the Rocket. And logically, it would likely be David Reinbacher.

One might also wonder if the Canadiens will want to hit the road (after tonight's game) with only six defensemen available to play in Washington tomorrow. But since it's just for one game, it's possible.

All of this to say that Reinbacher is close to getting called up. But sometimes, coming close just isn't enough.

Martin St-Louis Gives Credit to His Goaltenders

The Canadiens' coach has chosen to entrust Jacob Fowler with the task of beating a division rival tonight. This will be the young man's third consecutive start.

At this time last week, he was the organization's No. 3 goaltender. Things sure change fast…

Third consecutive start for Jacob Fowler, who was still in Laval six days ago. Martin St-Louis coaches to win; he goes with the player who deserves it. — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) October 13, 2026

The same can be said (that things change fast) for Owen Beck, who was the 15th forward at training camp. But three injuries later, here he is, moved up to the club's 12th forward.

The same can be said for Adam Engstrom, who's now a regular after being sidelined early in the season by Martin St-Louis.

And we can certainly say the same thing about Jakub Dobes.

We can all agree that tomorrow night in Washington, the European goaltender will be under pressure. He'll have to step up to show that it's not just the other Jacob who can get the job done.

How to Replace Mike Matheson

Speaking of Matheson's absence.

Martin St-Louis was asked how they'd replace him tonight. And instead of saying it would be a team effort, he replied that Kaiden Guhle, in particular, would be picking up his minutes.

BUF@MTL: Pre-game · Pregame Listen to the team's pregame comments ahead of tonight's matchup against Buffalo Tune in now to live pregame media appearances ahead of tonight's game against the Sabres #GoHabsGo https://t.co/6N2aGyqfhz — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) October 13, 2026

And of course, Arber Xhekaj and Adam Engstrom will have to step up to fill the void left by Guhle.

When #21 is healthy, it makes a big difference. And he'll need to step up tonight, as his team will need to see him rise to the occasion to fill in for a key player.

In a Nutshell

– A call-up to Anaheim.

Roger McQueen, the 10th overall pick in 2025, is getting called up from AHL San Diego today. Could be making his NHL debut tonight — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) October 13, 2026

– Oh.

Things aren't going well for the Japanese player. https://t.co/B1VfkrhKN5 https://t.co/cOvC2xs1pq — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) October 13, 2026

– Good to hear.