Brady Tkachuk was the problem in Ottawa: the Sens have been on fire since he left

The Ottawa Senators made a big decision when they traded Brady Tkachuk this summer.

They parted ways with their captain because he clearly wasn't as committed as he used to be, and now Brady is struggling in Florida.

He has just one assist in six games since the start of the season. And meanwhile…

Meanwhile, in Ottawa, everything is going great. The Senators have won five of their first six games of the season (5-1-0 record), there's great energy around the team, and the fans are happy…

The team seems more united than ever with Thomas Chabot as the club's new captain. And that's when you realize that the problem in Ottawa was (very) likely Brady Tkachuk.

It's clear that Brady was the problem in Ottawa. — Bowde (@Bowde94) October 13, 2026

It's great that things are going well for the Sens.

That team has gone through some tough times in recent years and has never been able to reach its full potential. There's plenty of talent in Ottawa: the thing is, it seemed to be managed all wrong before Tkachuk left because most of the guys weren't on the same page.

And when your own team's captain starts acting up and saying things to the media like Brady did, it makes it hard for a team to move forward with its head held high.

Now, the Sens just have to prove that their start to the season isn't a disaster.

They need to keep going down this path to send a message to the rest of the league (and the Atlantic Division teams): we're here to win… and we mean business.

We'll see over time if that happens.

In a nutshell

– Interesting.

Tonight's “scouts” at the Bell Centre. Scott Clemmenson is a former NJD goalie and now a goaltending scout with the Rangers… #GoHabsGo https://t.co/9uHcEygySF — Karine Hains (@KarineHains) October 13, 2026

– You be the judge.

MUST-WATCH: Is the CH on the right track with its goalies? @MA_PerreaultTVA weighs in https://t.co/Aicz4GRQjI — TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 13, 2026

– That would be… something.

“I think that [Connor] Hellebuyck would be an extraordinary fit there.” Steve Valiquette joins @jtbourne and @RealKyper to discuss a potential fit for Connor Hellebuyck with the Avalanche. https://t.co/bo4R4oJzWJ — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 13, 2026

– Who's your pick?