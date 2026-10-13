Brady Tkachuk was the problem in Ottawa: the Sens have been on fire since he left

Marc-Olivier Cook
Brady Tkachuk was the problem in Ottawa: the Sens have been on fire since he left
Credit: X/Twitter

The Ottawa Senators made a big decision when they traded Brady Tkachuk this summer.

They parted ways with their captain because he clearly wasn't as committed as he used to be, and now Brady is struggling in Florida.

He has just one assist in six games since the start of the season. And meanwhile…

Meanwhile, in Ottawa, everything is going great. The Senators have won five of their first six games of the season (5-1-0 record), there's great energy around the team, and the fans are happy…

The team seems more united than ever with Thomas Chabot as the club's new captain. And that's when you realize that the problem in Ottawa was (very) likely Brady Tkachuk.

It's great that things are going well for the Sens.

That team has gone through some tough times in recent years and has never been able to reach its full potential. There's plenty of talent in Ottawa: the thing is, it seemed to be managed all wrong before Tkachuk left because most of the guys weren't on the same page.

And when your own team's captain starts acting up and saying things to the media like Brady did, it makes it hard for a team to move forward with its head held high.

Now, the Sens just have to prove that their start to the season isn't a disaster.

They need to keep going down this path to send a message to the rest of the league (and the Atlantic Division teams): we're here to win… and we mean business.

We'll see over time if that happens. 


In a nutshell

– Interesting.

– You be the judge.

– That would be… something.

– Who's your pick?

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