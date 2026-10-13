A sign that Dodgers fans are losing hope

Right now, the Brewers are in full control of the National League Championship Series. They lead 2-0.

At first glance, it's clear they're in a league of their own right now. They're dominating the games and are never really in danger.

The offense is clicking. The starters are getting the job done. The bullpen is incredible.

Of course, that doesn't mean the Dodgers won't be able to make a comeback in the series.

If there's one team you shouldn't underestimate, it's L.A.

The next three games (or two, if there's a sweep) will be played in California. And Tuesday's day off could help.

All this to say that the Dodgers can keep believing, even if the task ahead is still a big one.

But the fans, for their part, are having a hard time buying into it. According to Bob Nightengale, resale prices for the games in L.A. are falling. Demand is down.

The Dodgers say they still believe, but their fans are expressing their doubts, with ticket prices plummeting on the secondary market https://t.co/XzSLytPc9Y — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) October 13, 2026

So basically, people don't want to pay ridiculous prices after seeing how the series against the Brewers started.

It's understandable, in a way, since the prices are crazy.

Fans of other teams certainly won't be feeling sorry for Dodgers fans. You can see that in the comments on Nightengale's post.

But it shows that, for the first time in three years, the Dodgers aren't in control in mid-October.

Will they bounce back and restore the fans' faith in the team? A convincing win tomorrow night could do just that.

Stay tuned.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.