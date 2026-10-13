A Rangers goaltending scout is keeping an eye on Jacob Fowler tonight in Montreal

The New York Rangers have a serious problem in goal, and they'll need to find a solution.

Apparently, they might look to Montreal.

Tonight, as the Canadiens host the Buffalo Sabres at the Bell Centre, a Rangers scout specializing in goaltenders is in the stands at the Bell Centre.

As reported by Karine Hains on X, it's Scott Clemmensen, a former New Jersey Devils goaltender who now works for the New York organization.

Tonight's “scouts” at the Bell Centre. Scott Clemmensen is a former NJD goalie and now a goaltending scout with the Rangers… #GoHabsGo https://t.co/9uHcEygySF — Karine Hains (@KarineHains) October 13, 2026

His presence is particularly noteworthy given the Rangers' current situation.

Remember that Igor Shesterkin will miss the rest of the season due to an injury, while Joonas Korpisalo will be out for about four weeks.

Let's just say New York can't afford to sit idly by forever.

What's interesting is that Clemmensen didn't necessarily know which goalie would be in net for the Habs tonight. Martin St-Louis only confirmed at noon today that Jacob Fowler would get the start against Buffalo.

So it's hard to believe that the scout traveled all the way just to watch the young Habs goalie.

After all, he'll still be evaluating Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen. But given their situation in net, it's hard to imagine the Sabres would be the answer for the Rangers. They traded Devin Levi on July 1, and it's hard to see Alex Lyon stepping into the number-one goaltender role.

But given the circumstances, it's hard not to draw a connection to Montreal.

Earlier today, my colleague Charles-Alexis Brisebois reported that Samuel Montembeault could be an interesting option for the Rangers. The Quebec native is currently injured, but the Rangers don't seem to be in a hurry to make a trade. They'd rather take their time than panic.

That could work in the Canadiens' favor.

It's worth noting, however, that Montembeault won't be in uniform tonight. So Clemmensen won't have the chance to evaluate him directly.

That said, his presence at the Bell Centre remains intriguing. The Rangers are looking for help in net, the Habs may eventually have a decision to make regarding their three goaltenders, and now a specialist from New York shows up in Montreal.

Coincidence? Perhaps.

Would the Canadiens be willing to let Jacob Fowler or Jakub Dobes go? I don't think so.

But under the circumstances, it's hard not to ask a few questions.

In a nutshell

– Enjoy the read.

The Brewers are sowing doubt in the minds of Los Angeles fans. https://t.co/8RFSY8wLrF https://t.co/3XhXOKe8Lg — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) October 13, 2026

– Alexis Lafrenière is on a hot streak.

Alexis Lafrenière's full-season pace since the Panarin trade: • 47

goals• 39

assists• 86

points• +34

plus/minus• 188 shots He went from a rush creator to a net-front player, and now he's actually leading the team. https://t.co/1yTakj1H8u — Big Head Hockey (@bigheadhcky) October 13, 2026

– Hat trick for Brady Tkachuk.