VIDEO: The moment Florian Xhekaj may have been injured

Florian Xhekaj was present for the start of the Canadiens' practice this morning.

But he had to leave the rink early because he wasn't feeling 100% comfortable.

The young player is clearly dealing with an injury. And we seem to have an idea of what caused it.

In last Thursday's game against the Preds, the youngest of the Xhekaj brothers was on the ice with just over a minute left in the game. The puck went out of the zone, and Florian tried to check a Predators player who was near the Canadiens' bench… but he missed him.

The result?

Florian looked a little out of it… and it's mainly the impact of his body against the bench that's raising some concerns:

Florian Xhekaj will miss tonight's game… and it's likely because of that missed check

Details here https://t.co/HhrDx9f76V https://t.co/xgYKUGwfST — TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 10, 2026

You might think it's not THAT serious, given that he tried skating this morning with the rest of his teammates.

But at the same time… seeing him leave practice after just a few minutes isn't exactly reassuring. And that's what bothers me a little.

Now, we can only hope that his injury isn't serious and that the kid will be able to get back in the game quickly.

Because let's be honest: playing with eleven forwards and seven defensemen isn't ideal in the long run. Oliver Kapanen is still injured (he wasn't at practice this morning), and if Florian has to sit out for a while, the Canadiens might have a decision to make.

We'll see how things play out over the next few days. That's all we can do for now…

In Brief

– Good news for the Hawks.

Connor Bedard is taking line rushes and participating on the power play as if he's preparing to play on Tuesday against Pittsburgh. No one rotated in and out for him. We'll see what happens. #Blackhawks — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) October 12, 2026

– The two Tkachuk brothers are teaming up with Sam Bennett on the same line…

Starting against the Sabres Markstrom vs. Ellishttps://t.co/VUUXfXYob4 — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) October 12, 2026

– A tough blow for Dallas.

Duchene undergoes surgery for a core injury; out 3 months for the Stars https://t.co/IrRocI8juX — Brian Compton (@BComptonNHL) October 12, 2026

– Yes.