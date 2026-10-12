Three-way: Jakub Dobes thinks it’s “more fun” with three goalies… really?

Um, are you okay, Doby?

I wondered that after seeing what he said after today's practice.

Because it's… weird?

Basically, Jakub Dobes was asked how he felt about Samuel Montembeault's return—Montembeault is likely to rejoin the team soon, considering his injury isn't (very) serious.

And Doby, who needs to prove himself to earn more ice time, mentioned that it's more fun with three goalies on the roster. Is it just me, or… is that a weird comment?

It's funny to have all three goalies back together. We missed each other a little too much. It's great to be reunited; I find it more fun with three goalies, to be honest… There's good chemistry between us, so I don't mind at all that we're all back together. – Jakub Dobes

#Habs Dobeš: “It's funny to have all three goalies back together. I feel like we missed each other a little too much. It's great to have the three goalies; I personally feel like it's more fun, TBH… we have good energy among us, so I don't mind that we're all back together again.” — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) October 12, 2026

Jakub Dobes seems like a good guy.

He seems like a great teammate and a guy who's happy for others when they succeed. But Dobes can't go around saying it's more fun with three goalies given the situation he's in.

Jacob Fowler is stealing his job… and Monty might be coming back to the game hungry as a lion, too.

In my opinion, he said that just to come across as the good guy.

Because it's hard to believe the guy is happy about getting less playing time. Let's be honest: a three-way rotation is total crap. For the coaches… and for the goalies, because it means the guys get to play less often.

That's why I find his comment a little weird.

In a nutshell

– Crazy.

Jacob Fowler artwork by illustrator Dave Murray https://t.co/O8f7p5jer3 — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 12, 2026

– Big win for the Sparrows.

The Alouettes put on quite a show on Sunday! Read more here https://t.co/7LEpvHABdZ — TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 12, 2026

– Today's scores in the KHL.

Amur and Salavat Yulaev didn't get the “3–2” memo. https://t.co/yr5yTn6b0n https://t.co/ZOJdJDCRA3 — KHL (@khl_eng) October 12, 2026

– The Sabres won today.