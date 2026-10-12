Patrick Roy: Mathieu Darche Explains Why He Fired Him Last April

About six months ago, the New York Islanders took everyone by surprise when they fired Patrick Roy. This all happened with just four games left in the Isles' season, when they were still in playoff contention.

We know how it turned out: Peter DeBoer's arrival didn't have the desired effect, and the team ultimately missed the playoffs.

And Mathieu Darche, the Islanders' GM, was ultimately criticized by many for that decision because of the results that followed. Many saw it as a lack of respect for a coach who had done a good job since taking the job.

That's why it's interesting to see that Darche, appearing on the podcast La game dans la game (hosted by Marc Denis), reflected on that firing. And the Islanders' GM outlined the two main reasons that led him to take that action.

He explained that at the time, he believed his team needed a new voice… and that he wanted to make sure he secured DeBoer before other teams came calling.

It's worth noting that Darche emphasizes that he still has a good relationship with Roy and that he still has a great deal of respect for his club's former coach. He also states that it wasn't an easy decision for him.

The GM, who didn't know Roy before working alongside him on Long Island, now considers him a friend. That speaks volumes.

We can all agree that Darche wasn't going to publicly defend the coach, but it's still interesting to hear the explanation from the person who made the decision in this matter. It's a case that sparked a lot of talk last spring, and Darche's comments provide a better understanding of the reasons behind it.

It's up to you whether you agree with him or not, after all that.

Extension

It's worth noting that Roy, although he was considered by the Maple Leafs over the summer, ultimately wasn't able to secure a head coaching position in the NHL for the 2026–27 season. One wonders if he'll eventually get another chance sooner or later.

The Islanders surprised everyone by hiring him in January 2024: perhaps he could get another opportunity in a similar situation by being hired midseason.