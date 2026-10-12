Owen Beck has been recalled by the Canadiens

Marc-Olivier Cook
Owen Beck has been recalled by the Canadiens
Credit: Matt Garies/NHLI via Getty Images

Things are happening with the Canadiens.

Kent Hughes didn't make a trade… but the team recalled Owen Beck from the Laval Rocket.

Reminder: The Habs currently have only 11 healthy forwards on their roster.

Florian Xhekaj left today's practice after a few minutes, and Oliver Kapanen is still sidelined.

The Habs had no choice but to recall a forward because playing with eleven forwards and seven defensemen isn't exactly ideal. But now…

More details to come…

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