Owen Beck has been recalled by the Canadiens

Things are happening with the Canadiens.

Kent Hughes didn't make a trade… but the team recalled Owen Beck from the Laval Rocket.

Reminder: The Habs currently have only 11 healthy forwards on their roster.

The Canadiens have recalled forward Owen Beck from the Laval Rocket. The Canadiens have recalled forward Owen Beck from the Laval Rocket. #GoHabsGo https://t.co/9brkJcLu0A — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) October 12, 2026

Florian Xhekaj left today's practice after a few minutes, and Oliver Kapanen is still sidelined.

The Habs had no choice but to recall a forward because playing with eleven forwards and seven defensemen isn't exactly ideal. But now…

More details to come…