Josh Anderson has only one thing on his mind: finishing his career in Montreal

Josh Anderson is a crowd favorite in Montreal.

He skates well, he's imposing, he's intimidating, and he's a huge asset to the team.

He's currently in the final year of his seven-year contract worth $5.5 million per season, and many are eager to see what his next contract will look like and whether he'll want to stay in Montreal.

It's hard to say what his next contract will look like, but we now know that Josh really wants to stay in Montreal.

While visiting BPM Sports' Tailgate for an interview, Anderson stated that he has only one thing on his mind: finishing his career in Montreal.

In an interview on “Tailgate,” Josh Anderson expressed his love for the city of Montreal and his desire to continue his career there! https://t.co/9F41qr6bUp — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) October 12, 2026

Anderson had addressed the issue of his next contract during the Habs' golf tournament and had expressed his love for the city of Montreal.

The fact that he openly stated that's all he's thinking about (finishing his career in Montreal) leads us to believe he might sign a contract for a few years (not seven years, mind you, but possibly four).

He could sign a contract similar to Mike Matheson's—five years at $6 million per season—since both veterans have expressed their desire to stay in Montreal.

Marco D'Amico had, in fact, mentioned this possibility on BPM Sports.

Josh Anderson's contract situation is very similar to Mike Matheson's from last year https://t.co/iahptt7aM2 — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) October 12, 2026

There's no doubt that fans and his teammates would love for Anderson to stay in Montreal. He's adored and plays an important role.

I'm really looking forward to seeing what his next contract will look like.

In a nutshell

– Tony Marinaro isn't the biggest fan of the chants for Larkin either.

“WE WANT LARKIN” That was the fans' reaction… @TonyMarinaro's is quite different! #lesickpodcast https://t.co/d7DHpokW8q — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) October 12, 2026

– Good news for the Hawks.

Bedard could make his season debut for the Blackhawks tomorrow against the Penguins https://t.co/iLO5BQJjkD — Brian Compton (@BComptonNHL) October 12, 2026

– Worth a read.

Former Hab Brendan Gallagher isn't having the best start to the season, but last night he finally got on the scoreboard—the latest in my article for @thehockeynews: https://t.co/tL5OyY2up2 #GoHabsGo #CH #Habs #Canadiens #THN — Karine Hains (@KarineHains) October 12, 2026

– Well.