Ivan Demidov: There’s a good chance we’ll see him play next week

For the past week, the Canadiens have been without Ivan Demidov. The young Russian, who is a key part of the team's offense, is sidelined with a foot injury.

According to the latest reports, he was still wearing a walking boot just a few days ago.

However, tonight, our colleague Maxime Truman reported some good news: according to what he's heard, Demidov's foot is healing quickly.

Although that could still change, we should expect the Russian to be out closer to two weeks (rather than four weeks).

And that means a return to action sometime next week is possible.

IVAN DEMIDOV: HOPE From what I've heard, the news regarding Ivan Demidov's foot recovery is encouraging. Everything indicates, according to my sources, that his absence will be closer to 2 weeks than 4. Of course, rehab is never a sure thing and rarely goes smoothly, but there's a good chance we'll see Ivan Demidov play next week. Reminder: The Canadiens announced on October 6 that Demidov would be out for 2 to 4 weeks. — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) October 13, 2026

Obviously, this is all excellent news for the Canadiens, who need the immense talent of their young forward. We know that Demidov brings a whole new dimension to the team when he's on the ice.

The second line, in particular, benefits greatly from Demidov's talent.

The team's power play, which has been struggling since the start of the season, could soon welcome back one of its most important cogs. It's safe to assume that Demidov, as soon as he's able to lace up his skates, will be able to return to action fairly quickly.

He looked pretty happy in the photos shared by the Habs today—maybe that has something to do with his rapid recovery, hehe.

https://t.co/8Pc7PJCnrG — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) October 12, 2026

In a Nutshell

– Hehe.

When a former Leafs captain names his son Tucker, we've gotta hear from the OG @16DarcyTucker to get his thoughts https://t.co/g3j9dEk3hn — BarDown (@BarDown) October 13, 2026

– Long-term contract in Anaheim: after Tristan Luneau, Noah Warren?

Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts Podcast about Noah Warren: “I've got to think that they're going to try to sign this guy. His contract's up this year. They just gave that big contract to Luneau. I'm very curious to see what they're going to do with Noah Warren.” #FlyTogether #NHL — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) October 13, 2026

– Another big win for the Brewers against the Dodgers.