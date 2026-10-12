Ivan Demidov: There’s a good chance we’ll see him play next week

Félix Forget
Ivan Demidov: There’s a good chance we’ll see him play next week
Credit: Matt Garies/NHLI via Getty Images

For the past week, the Canadiens have been without Ivan Demidov. The young Russian, who is a key part of the team's offense, is sidelined with a foot injury.

According to the latest reports, he was still wearing a walking boot just a few days ago.

However, tonight, our colleague Maxime Truman reported some good news: according to what he's heard, Demidov's foot is healing quickly.

Although that could still change, we should expect the Russian to be out closer to two weeks (rather than four weeks).

And that means a return to action sometime next week is possible.

Obviously, this is all excellent news for the Canadiens, who need the immense talent of their young forward. We know that Demidov brings a whole new dimension to the team when he's on the ice.

The second line, in particular, benefits greatly from Demidov's talent.

The team's power play, which has been struggling since the start of the season, could soon welcome back one of its most important cogs. It's safe to assume that Demidov, as soon as he's able to lace up his skates, will be able to return to action fairly quickly.

He looked pretty happy in the photos shared by the Habs today—maybe that has something to do with his rapid recovery, hehe.


In a Nutshell

Hehe.

– Long-term contract in Anaheim: after Tristan Luneau, Noah Warren?

– Another big win for the Brewers against the Dodgers.

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