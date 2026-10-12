Dylan Larkin in Montreal: Elliotte Friedman Isn’t Closing the Door

Dylan Larkin has been the talk of the town for a while now. We know that the forward, who wants to leave Michigan, isn't (yet?) ready to accept a trade that would send him to Montreal.

And that's despite the fact that the fans showed him some love on Saturday night… and that the Habs are (truly) willing to pay to bring him in.

So the question is whether, at some point, Larkin (or his camp) will change his mind and accept a trade to Montreal. And Elliotte Friedman, on his podcast “32 Thoughts,” weighed in on the subject.

The insider acknowledges that he doesn't think this is the most likely scenario. That said, he isn't ready to close the door on it just yet.

He won't say it will never happen until he hears a definitive “no.” And clearly, that “definitive no” hasn't come (yet?).

“Until it's an absolute no, I would never say never.” On the latest episode of “32 Thoughts,” @FriedgeHNIC and @sportsnetkyle discuss the possibility of Dylan Larkin joining the Habs, the Leafs' win over the Avs, and more! : https://t.co/9CSLPrff1b https://t.co/3arEHihUqk — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 12, 2026

Friedman notes that Montreal, unlike many other Canadian cities, has a good vibe that makes it less impossible for this to happen. Seeing Americans like Cole Caufield and Lane Hutson sign long-term deals (we could also add Chris Kreider, who chose Montreal) is a factor that could also help.

Again, it's still unlikely… but these are factors working in the Canadiens' favor.

Friedman notes, however, that even though things are going well in Montreal right now, there are players who might worry that things could eventually change. If Larkin agrees to come to Montreal and the network moves to the city in a year or two, he might regret his decision.

And since he still has four full years left on his contract (in addition to the current season), that could mean he'd eventually start to feel like it's dragging on.

In a Nutshell

– Speaking of Larkin and the Red Wings.

Elliotte Friedman: On the Red Wings, Simon Edvinsson, and Dylan Larkin's futures: “What if you've suddenly been handed an opportunity to make two trades that could remake your team and make your players happy? That's how I would approach it.” – 32 Thoughts (10/5) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) October 13, 2026

– Enjoy the show!

Another great podcast from IMFC Radio this week. https://t.co/BMBhy8R5rL We discuss Dani Pereira, what's next for Philippe Eullaffroy, Efrain Morales's (poor) defensive play, the wingless system, renovations at the Olympic Stadium, Kyt Selaidopoulos, the Canadian Championship Final, and the new Supra. — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) October 12, 2026

– Interesting.