The French-speaking trio stands out for the Canadiens

For the past three games, the Canadiens have had a third line that is 100% French-speaking, consisting of Alexandre Texier, Phillip Danault, and Zachary Bolduc.

In addition to being able to communicate in French on the ice, the three players are already showing great chemistry and playing effective hockey.

The trio could have set up two goals for the Canadiens had those goals not been disallowed due to contact with the goalie in the second period and an offside call in overtime.

Ultimately, it was Bolduc who secured the win for the Habs by scoring in the shootout.

From another angle, please This deserves another angle #GoHabsGo https://t.co/7XQ7HewumI — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) October 11, 2026

Are we witnessing the birth of a new “French Connection” in Montreal, like the trio of Gilbert Perreault, Rick Martin, and René Robert who dominated in Buffalo during the 1970s?

The three Quebecers racked up more than 1,600 points combined.

While we shouldn't expect that kind of production from these three Habs players, the fact remains that they've been playing great hockey ever since they were brought together.

As we learn today in an article by Mylène Richard published on TVA Sports, Texier isn't particularly fond of this nickname, pointing out that he's the only “real” Frenchman on the trio.

Maybe we could call it the Molière Connection? Or the Gallophone Connection?

More seriously, the chemistry is strong among the three French-speaking players, who have quickly developed a great rapport.

Texier and Bolduc had already played together last year, but the addition of Danault brings balance to this trio, which has created some great scoring chances while remaining reliable in its own zone.

As Texier says in Mylène Richard's article, the key is to keep it simple and not try to overcomplicate things for no reason.

In fact, the three forwards seem to have their coach's confidence. Yesterday, they got more ice time than the Habs' second line, consisting of Chris Kreider, Alex Newhook, and Josh Anderson.

It's worth noting that all three players were acquired in 2025, while Bolduc was traded during the offseason and Danault and Texier joined the Habs last season.

Yet another sign—if one were needed—of Kent Hughes's excellent work.

However, one might wonder if this trio will remain intact once Oliver Kapanen and, especially, Ivan Demidov return to action.

We should have the answer in a few weeks.

In Brief

– Kaiden Guhle thought it was funny.

Kaiden Guhle on the inflatable hot dog on the ice during last night's Habs game: “That was crazy. I covered my mouth because I was laughing, and no one else was really laughing—it was just me. I've never seen that before. But the fans were having fun, so that's good.” https://t.co/pNaJ0013lJ — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 11, 2026

– What a beautiful goal.

OH MY GOSH What a solo effort by Jared McCann https://t.co/7yPFVuobv8 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 11, 2026

– What a shot!

Great snipe from Elias Pettersson https://t.co/4zRCm2hDJc — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 11, 2026

– Atlanta is counting on Didier Fuentes.

The playoffs have given him a chance to shine. https://t.co/abYsxLdEPF https://t.co/owRey3OMSp — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) October 11, 2026

– Six-run game for the rookie.

What an offensive showdown this afternoon in Quebec City. The #Remparts beat Chicoutimi 7-6 6 points for 17-year-old rookie James Scantlebury (17 pts in 8 games) and 3 goals for Maddox Dagenais The #Remparts' 7th straight win puts them in first place in the overall #LHJMQ standings — Stephane Leroux (@StephRDSJunior) October 11, 2026

– NFL trade.