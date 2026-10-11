Guardians vs. Rays: Setting the Stage for the Series

Due to the odd format of the Major League Baseball playoffs, we're in for an American League Championship Series that feels more like a Division Series.

This will be the third postseason matchup between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Cleveland Guardians, following the Rays' victory in the 2013 “best second-place team” game and the Guardians' sweep in the 2022 Wild Card Series.

Pitchers

On the mound, the Rays have one of the best rotations in the Manfred era, and it will start with Drew Rasmussen. Freddy Peralta is expected to take the mound next, followed by Nick Martinez if the trend continues.

In the bullpen, Tampa Bay can bring in anyone at any time—even in the third inning—and they'll still get the job done and close out the game.

On the other side, Gavin Williams is the best arm in the Guardians' rotation, but he won't be able to start the series for Cleveland, having finished Game 4 of the Division Series before starting Game 5.

In the bullpen, my colleague Pascal Harvey's favorite, Cade Smith, is frankly impressive. In five playoff games in 2026, he recorded 11 strikeouts in six and two-thirds innings of work, in addition to posting a minuscule WHIP of 0.45.

Position Players

Just as was the case against the Chicago White Sox—when, after a slow start to the series, he finally came alive to save Cleveland from elimination—it will all come down to Jose Ramirez if the Guardians want to stand a chance.

Chase Delauter, who is still searching for his first playoff home run but was the Ohio team's top hitter during the regular season, will also need to step up. The same goes for Steven Kwan.

On the other side of the spectrum, the trio of Junior Caminero, Jonathan Aranda, and Yandy Diaz could wreak havoc against the Guardians' pitching staff.

But anyone can contribute offensively for Tampa, as Ryan Vilade demonstrated against the New York Yankees in the previous playoff round.

The Rays are more aggressive on early pitches, while the Guardians are a patient group of hitters willing to wait for walks. Neither team relies heavily on the home run.

Managers

With two of MLB's best managers, expect lineup changes every night, pitching changes at any moment, and well-executed small-ball tactics.

Admittedly, Kevin Cash has more experience than Stephen Vogt in the dugout and in the locker room, but both managers will make the right calls at the right time in most situations.

Unpredictable Factors

In this battle of small-market teams, home-field advantage is likely to be a factor for both sides. Cleveland's Progressive Field could be affected by rain, while Florida's Tropicana Field—with its countless interior quirks, including its various walkways—could be a talking point.

During the regular season, the Rays had the upper hand over the Guardians in five of their six matchups. Ultimately, Tampa Bay won thirteen more games than Cleveland this season, with a 75-point advantage in run differential.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.