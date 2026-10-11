Brady Tkachuk still has no points this season

The Florida Panthers have done everything they could this summer to make a strong comeback and re-establish themselves as Stanley Cup contenders.

The addition of Brady Tkachuk is probably the Panthers' biggest acquisition.

The return of Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk—who missed a LOT of games—along with all the other players who were injured last season, had us believing that everything was going to work out.

However, the Panthers quickly lost Barkov to yet another injury that appears to be serious. On top of that, Brad Marchand is expected to miss nearly two months of action.

On top of that, Brady Tkachuk has hit a slump, failing to record a single point so far with his new team… When things go wrong, they really go wrong.

TVA Sports even ran an article about it.

The forward hasn't scored a single point in his first five games of the season

https://t.co/dcLJ7hQQTT — TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 11, 2026

It makes you wonder if the Panthers made the right choice by trading their ninth overall pick in the last draft to acquire Brady Tkachuk.

Furthermore, one might ask: Was it really the best move to go all-in this summer?

Of course, it's easy to criticize this decision in the wake of Barkov's and Marchand's injuries.

It's also worth noting that the season has only just begun. So we shouldn't jump to conclusions about Brady just yet.

However, he'll need to get his act together quickly. Otherwise, the Panthers might regret paying such a high price for Matthew's brother (9th overall pick, 25th overall pick, conditional first-round pick, and second-round pick).

In Brief

– Welcome to the pros, Josh Nadeau.

FIRST PRO

GOAL https://t.co/FyRoQCXuzw — Laval Rocket (@RocketLaval) October 11, 2026

– What's your prediction?

One is a close call, and the other is unanimous. https://t.co/o4xaJ5DBB4 https://t.co/5g1KRJ7N87 — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) October 11, 2026

– That would be incredible.