The Oilers want Kirby Dach, but not at any price

Kirby Dach hasn't done a single thing right since the start of the season.

He's been invisible and has just one point in four games. It's time to move on.

We know that several teams are or were interested and even offered second-round picks to the Habs. But not the Oilers, according to Marco D'Amico.

Despite the rumors, the Oilers apparently never offered the Habs a second-round pick for Kirby Dach. New episode of “Sur le Marché”: https://t.co/vrzJenyTmf @mndamico @JeffMarek @datgregtho https://t.co/RvpTGRlSXw — Arsenal Sports (@Commissionathl) October 10, 2026

Edmonton is interested in the forward, but obviously not at any price. The club was therefore not among the teams that offered a pick in the top 64.

Personally, I think it's time to trade Dach for a second-round pick, if offers are still on the table. But Kent Hughes doesn't sell assets for nothing and remains patient.

I sense a certain pride on the part of the GM. After all, he did acquire Kirby in exchange for first- and third-round picks in 2022…

Dach is currently taking the spot of Zachary Bolduc and/or Josh Anderson in the top six. And in the bottom six, No. 77 is downright useless, since he's not good defensively and doesn't play with grit.

He's the one forward too many right now, and I hope this is his last season in Montreal. He'll become an unrestricted free agent on July 1, and barring a miracle or a sudden resurgence, he won't sign a new contract.

Since we're going to lose him for nothing anyway, we might as well trade him now, no matter the cost. In fact, after 40 minutes of play in tonight's game against the Wings—following his first-period penalty—Martin St-Louis sent him onto the ice only four times.

So much the better.

In a Nutshell

– A quick summary of Elliott Friedman's “Saturday Headlines”:

Friedman on Headlines says Edvinsson hasn't changed his mind, but the Red Wings aren't giving up—they still hope they can change his mind and sign him to a long-term deal. — NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) October 11, 2026

Friedman on “Headlines” says the Canucks are one of the teams interested in Connor Zary. — NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) October 11, 2026

Friedman on Saturday Headlines says forget about Hellebuyck going to the Rangers—it doesn't make sense—and also, both goalies would be on long-term contracts by the time Shesterkin returns. — NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) October 11, 2026

– Oh, really?

Elliotte Friedman: On Nino Niederreiter and the Jets: I just wonder if that's a situation… where a player says… “I understand it's not going to work out for me here… but I want to get a contract after this year, so I might have to go somewhere where I can play a bit more” – 32 Thoughts (10/8) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) October 11, 2026

– Rocket wins.