Michael Hage scores four points in his team’s victory

Tonight, the Canadiens beat the Red Wings 1-0 in a… strange game. The team had three goals disallowed and saw its fans cheering for an opposing player, but it still managed to come away with the two points.

After three straight losses, this victory is a real morale booster.

That said, we were also keeping an eye on one of the team's prospects tonight, as Michael Hage was in action in the NCAA. And the kid, true to form, dominated the game.

In a 7-2 win over Alaska Anchorage, Hage tallied four points, all on assists.

Three of those came at even strength.

Michael Hage picked up his 9th point of the season on this goal scored by Jayden Perron. https://t.co/O7XvcwuqhV — William Dubé (@williamdube_) October 10, 2026

Michael Hage picks up his 10th point of the season on this goal. https://t.co/XDYGUDlOVp — William Dubé (@williamdube_) October 11, 2026

Point #11 for Michael Hage. https://t.co/M9oI5APVeq — William Dubé (@williamdube_) October 11, 2026

Point #12 in 12 periods for Michael Hage. https://t.co/Y218WYtkZl — William Dubé (@williamdube_) October 11, 2026

It should be noted, however, that Alaska Anchorage isn't exactly a powerhouse, so it's no surprise that Hage and the Wolverines dominated this game.

But in reality, we still have to commend his excellence at the faceoff circle tonight (he won 10 of his 14 faceoffs)… and the fact that he has now recorded 12 points in 12 periods this season.

Michael Hage finished with the following stats in Michigan's 7-2 win: 4 assists

3 points at even strength

10/14 on faceoffs (71%) He now has three goals and nine assists for 12 points in 4 games this season. — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) October 11, 2026

Hage will face a tougher challenge next weekend, as Michigan takes on Denver in a rematch of their Frozen Four matchup from last spring. Remember that Hage's (and the Wolverines') season came to an end following an overtime loss to Denver.

We'll see if the Habs prospect can get his revenge.

Overtime

It's worth noting that Hage's strong performance tonight coincided with a charm offensive by fans at the Bell Centre to persuade Dylan Larkin to accept a trade to Montreal. And we know that Hage's name comes up often in those rumors.

Did that motivate the young player to remind the Habs' front office not to forget him (or trade him)? Only Hage knows the answer to that.