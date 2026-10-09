VIDEO: Alexander Zharovsky wowed everyone this week with his feints

Alexander Zharovsky brings offensive skills to his game.

Among them is his creativity with the puck.

The kid, who has good hands, is capable of doing just about anything with the puck. And we saw that this week in the KHL.

Today, the Canadiens prospect and his team got routed by a score of… 7-1. Let's be clear: that's not a pleasant result for a hockey team.

But during the game, Zharo stood out on one play because he passed the puck between his legs to outmaneuver an opponent… who never had time to react to the deke.

That allowed him to create some space in the slot, but the play didn't end well in the end.

Hello, see ya (c) Alexander Zharovsky https://t.co/qvRK9aAebO — KHL (@khl_eng) October 9, 2026

There was that move today, but we also have to talk about his game on Monday… because he almost scored one of the best goals of the year in the world of hockey.

Zharovsky stole the puck in the opponent's zone after intercepting a pass on a forecheck, beat the defenseman, and then pulled off a magnificent deke on the opposing goalie.

But he was never able to get a shot on goal afterward:

If only Alexander Zharovsky had managed to pull that off https://t.co/cG8uGohrRa — KHL (@khl_eng) October 5, 2026

It's easy to see just how talented this young player is.

And what I also like… is that to pull off plays like that, a player has to be confident. It shows that Zharovsky is confident right now, and that's good news in itself.

Finally, it's worth noting that the Habs prospect was held scoreless today. He now has a total of eight points (two goals) in 14 games since the start of the KHL season.

In a Nutshell

– I agree.

Whether it's the 4th game of the season or not, that's NO excuse, according to @TonyMarinaro!! #lesickpodcast https://t.co/5b0tdJemhB — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) October 9, 2026

– That's normal.

He does, however, believe the penalty was justified https://t.co/BV8moNhjVl — TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 9, 2026

– Classic.

Cole and scoring goals go hand in hand #gohabsgo https://t.co/zyonkNqMqe — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) October 9, 2026

– Must-read.