The Canadiens trade Jayden Struble to the Preds
Trade involving the Canadiens.
Dylan Larkin officially joins the Canadiens Jayden Struble has been traded.
The Nashville Predators acquired him in exchange for a second-round pick in 2027.
The Canadiens have acquired a 2027 second-round pick from the Nashville Predators in exchange for defenseman Jayden Struble.
The Canadiens have acquired a 2027 second-round pick from the Nashville Predators in exchange for defenseman Jayden Struble. https://t.co/MeM2DXQLQL
— Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) October 9, 2026
Details to follow.