The Canadiens trade Jayden Struble to the Preds

Raphael Simard
The Canadiens trade Jayden Struble to the Preds
Credit: NHL.com

Trade involving the Canadiens.

Dylan Larkin officially joins the Canadiens Jayden Struble has been traded.

The Nashville Predators acquired him in exchange for a second-round pick in 2027.

Details to follow.

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