The Canadiens trade Jayden Struble to the Preds

Trade involving the Canadiens.

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Dylan Larkin officially joins the Canadiens Jayden Struble has been traded.

The Nashville Predators acquired him in exchange for a second-round pick in 2027.

The Canadiens have acquired a 2027 second-round pick from the Nashville Predators in exchange for defenseman Jayden Struble.

The Canadiens have acquired a 2027 second-round pick from the Nashville Predators in exchange for defenseman Jayden Struble. https://t.co/MeM2DXQLQL

— Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) October 9, 2026