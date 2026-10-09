The Blue Jays need to make Randy Arozarena a priority this winter

Last winter, the Toronto Blue Jays made significant improvements on the mound, including the acquisitions of Dylan Cease, Tyler Rogers, and Spencer Miles.

On the offensive side of the ball, however, Kazuma Okamoto was the only major addition—despite the loss of Bo Bichette. And to put it mildly, the team paid the price, as Toronto's offense was anemic in 2026, starting with the face of the franchise, Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

This means that General Manager Ross Atkins will need to prioritize the offense during the upcoming offseason—a reversal from last year. And one name stands out when it comes to reigniting hopes of seeing a decent offense in the Ontario metropolis.

That name is Randy Arozarena, who is set to become a free agent at the end of this season. The Seattle Mariners outfielder should be at the top of the Blue Jays' front office's list.

Arozarena has just completed his sixth consecutive season with 20 or more home runs while driving in at least 60 runs. The 2026 season was even better than his career average, with 26 home runs and 79 RBIs. That would have ranked him second on the Jays in terms of production, just behind Okamoto.

Sure, there will be other names on the free-agent market, but with an outfield that has gaps to fill, the Jays must prioritize this position.

For now, Atkins has to act as if Anthony Santander and Addison Barger don't exist—they spend more time on the injured list than on the field. And in that case, Arozarena would be a game-changer in Toronto, both defensively and in an offensive role at the heart of the lineup.

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