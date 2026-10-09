Michael Hage scored just one point in Michigan’s 10-1 rout

Raphael Simard
Michael Hage scored just one point in Michigan’s 10-1 rout
Credit: X

Like most Fridays, Michigan and Michael Hage are in action.

After a highly successful weekend for the Habs prospect, he was back in action against another underperforming university.

This time, Michigan won 10-1 against Alaska Anchorage.

In the win, Hage wasn't the team's top scorer.

He recorded just one assist on the goal by Penguins prospect and son of Wings GM Will Horcoff. A nice pass, though.

Alex Zharovsky isn't the only talented prospect on the team.

Hage now has eight points in three games. I can't wait to see him face some real competition, though.

The Habs are in good hands with their prospects.

In fact, it wasn't just Hage who was shut down. His line wasn't exactly dominant, as Horcoff also managed only one point.

It was Cole McKinney and Nick Moldenhauer who racked up the points in this game. They each had four points.

Michigan (3-0-0) will be back in action tomorrow, once again against Alaska Anchorage.


Behind the Scenes

– Actions spoke louder than words.

– Cam Talbot wins in his debut.

– That's great.

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