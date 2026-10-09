Michael Hage scored just one point in Michigan’s 10-1 rout

Like most Fridays, Michigan and Michael Hage are in action.

After a highly successful weekend for the Habs prospect, he was back in action against another underperforming university.

This time, Michigan won 10-1 against Alaska Anchorage.

Give me 10 https://t.co/fl52AHfivk — Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) October 10, 2026

In the win, Hage wasn't the team's top scorer.

He recorded just one assist on the goal by Penguins prospect and son of Wings GM Will Horcoff. A nice pass, though.

Michael Hage gets an assist on this goal by Will Horcoff! @DLCoulisses #GoHabsGo #Hage #NCAA — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) October 10, 2026

Alex Zharovsky isn't the only talented prospect on the team.

Hage now has eight points in three games. I can't wait to see him face some real competition, though.

The Habs are in good hands with their prospects.

In fact, it wasn't just Hage who was shut down. His line wasn't exactly dominant, as Horcoff also managed only one point.

It was Cole McKinney and Nick Moldenhauer who racked up the points in this game. They each had four points.

Michigan (3-0-0) will be back in action tomorrow, once again against Alaska Anchorage.

Behind the Scenes

– Actions spoke louder than words.

Pierre LeBrun: Re: Predators: Here's what I'll infer—I think Chris MacFarland was pretty direct with [the veterans]…that if they get off to a slow start this year…and they're not in playoff contention, there could be a lot of changes—Early Trading (10/8) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) October 10, 2026

– Cam Talbot wins in his debut.

Cam Talbot earned a win in his @BlueJacketsNHL debut. He became the first goaltender in NHL history to earn a win with nine different franchises (next closest: Curtis McElhinney, 8). #NHLStats — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) October 10, 2026

– That's great.