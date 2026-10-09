Dylan Larkin should be cheered all evening tomorrow: Georges Laraque is launching a campaign

Dylan Larkin has become popular in town again.

The big question here is whether the Detroit Red Wings center is willing to waive his no-trade clause to come play here.

Because if he wants to, he can.

We can all agree that the Red Wings player could change the dynamic of the Montreal team. Having him as the second-line center would absolutely be a game-changer.

Since Larkin might be more open to the idea of playing here than people realize, the Montreal Canadiens will need to find the right words to sell him on the city.

On that note, this morning, Renaud Lavoie (BPM Sports) floated the idea of fans cheering for Larkin tomorrow night when Detroit visits the Bell Centre.

Perhaps that could convince his inner circle—not just him, but his loved ones—to say yes to a trade that would send him to the Canadiens.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BPM Sports (@bpmsportsradio)

But now Georges Laraque has taken things a step further.

On his show with Stéphane Gonzalez and Ben Roger this afternoon on BPM Sports, he suggested that Canadiens fans cheer for Larkin every time he touches the puck.

He wants Larkin to receive such an overwhelming outpouring of love that he'll have no choice but to consider Montreal and follow his heart to leave Detroit, where he's being booed.

Now is the time to bring out the best in Montreal to help the team.

We're not saying that simply cheering for Larkin will change everything. But clearly, it can't hurt, since the passion of Canadiens fans is an asset in promoting the team.

That said, booing him (or booing the U.S. national anthem) could be harmful. Will the fans want to follow in Laraque's footsteps?

It remains to be seen, however, whether Georges's message will carry enough weight to reach everyone's ears ahead of tomorrow night's game.

At the same time, there could be a ripple effect in the arena fairly quickly among those who aren't familiar with the movement Georges started.

In a nutshell

– Oh, really?

Four of the five payrolls are small. https://t.co/D7kJstoeGo https://t.co/qm8sxO9vax — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) October 9, 2026

– A month and a half without Brad Marchand. The Panthers still have him for nearly five more years.

Marchand out for 6 weeks, according to Maurice. He'll resume skating in 3 weeks. — Jameson Olive (@JamesonCoop) October 9, 2026

– Jean-Samuel Daigneault traded.

A Habs prospect traded to the OHL https://t.co/OeqSZL0DCJ — TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 9, 2026

– He acknowledges his mistakes and puts things into perspective.

Reporter: “Look, Mike, you said it all last night. When you took the penalty after they scored the goal, how do you feel about it the day after?” Mike Matheson: “Not good.” Reporter: “Do you think that call was justified?” Mike Matheson: “Yeah. It's tripping, for sure.” https://t.co/T7MM0J8PlQ — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 9, 2026

“There are parents who struggle to put food on the table. That's pressure.” A meaningful conversation with Mike Matheson this morning. — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) October 9, 2026

– That's a tough blow.