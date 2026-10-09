A second-round pick for Struble: It’s no surprise that Kent Hughes isn’t making a move

In the final minutes, Jayden Struble was traded to the Preds in exchange for a second-round pick in 2027.

That pick, which belonged to the Knights, will be a late-round selection, but it could serve as a bargaining chip.

It could turn out to be a Lane Hutson, just as it could turn out to be a Struble.

Basically, that second-round pick could turn out to be a Lane Hutson!! Or a Struble… Or a Riley Kidney… — Michel Bouchard (@bouchardmichel) October 9, 2026

Still, a second-round pick for the seventh-ranked defensive player is a lot.

Hats off to Hughes for shedding an excess asset in exchange for a pick among the top 64. On the other end of the spectrum, it's understandable why Hughes hasn't made a move yet for a top-6 forward: the prices must be astronomical.

If Struble is worth a second-rounder… the price for a very good player must be ASTRONOMICAL — Michel Bouchard (@bouchardmichel) October 9, 2026

The Habs' GM missed the boat with Kirill Marchenko and Matthew Knies, but the two were traded for each other. Hughes didn't have a player of equivalent caliber to offer.

Juraj Slafkovsky, Ivan Demidov, and Cole Caufield weren't going to be sacrificed for them.

We know the Wings had previously wanted a first-line center for Dylan Larkin. Once again, the Habs—who reportedly struck a deal with Detroit this summer—weren't going to part with Nick Suzuki. Michael Hage, perhaps?

Regardless, the Habs didn't budge—except for Chris Kreider, but he came at no cost. Given the current market, which heavily favors sellers, it's understandable that Hughes didn't pull the trigger.

General managers are extremely greedy, and as long as their colleagues are willing to pay, they'll keep raising their demands. That's just how it works.

In a nutshell

– He's been active.

Make that 10 trades by Chris MacFarland now since he took over as GM in early June — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) October 9, 2026

– Cole Eiserman scores his first goal in the AHL.

THE FIRST GOAL ON @hammersahl ICE BELONGS TO COLE EISERMAN #TORvsHAM | : https://t.co/c7LpJVTydY https://t.co/nttqHqMjc1 — American Hockey League (@TheAHL) October 9, 2026

– He's on fire.