Top 3: Ovi’s Last Home Season Opener

Last night, there were only three NHL games.

The Ducks and the Avalanche—the only two teams still undefeated at that point—were looking to stay that way.

Here are the results and highlights:

Wednesday saw the @Capitals win their home opener, while the @EdmontonOilers and @NHLJets both extended their season-opening point streaks to four games. #NHLStats: https://t.co/khv76xesCc https://t.co/Aa8Isq9X4q — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) October 8, 2026

1. Ovi's Final Home Opener

For the last time in his NHL career, Alex Ovechkin was introduced to the crowd at an opening game.

He was introduced by his children.

Sergei and Ilya Ovechkin introduce their dad ahead of The Great 8's final home opener https://t.co/2DRRw3FMZB — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 7, 2026

This introduction fired up the Caps, as not only did they win the game 5-3, but they scored right from the opening moments of the game.

Anthony Beauvilier found the back of the net.

CAPS SCORE JUST 23 SECONDS INTO OVI'S FINAL HOME OPENER!!! https://t.co/tnN0grmHeY — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 7, 2026

Since joining the Caps, Alex Tuch has proven wrong those who thought he was overpaid.

He already has three goals this season.

Alex Tuch'd one in for his third of the season! : @NHL_On_TNT & @streamonmax https://t.co/3FhOPUDkba https://t.co/1vow0h4R2s — NHL (@NHL) October 8, 2026

2. No Connor Hellebuyck, no problem for the Jets

As we know, Connor Hellebuyck is suspended.

Even without him, that doesn't stop the Jets from playing good hockey. And Stuart Skinner is doing a great job.

“WHAT A DANDY BY STUART SKINNER!” Completely agree @JohnForslund https://t.co/Felr8WqOVN — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) October 8, 2026

In a 3-2 victory over one of the league's last two undefeated teams, he was named the first star.

Winnipeg is 3-0-1 so far this season.

No Hellebuyck? NO PROBLEM. The Winnipeg Jets are FLYING out of the gate, going 3-0-1 to start the season, despite their starting goalie sitting on the sidelines after requesting a trade in the summer https://t.co/MOH1Z1EHI3 — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) October 8, 2026

With the game tied 2-2 late in the game, Kyle Connor secured the win for his team in the final minute.

What great vision from Mark Scheifele on that play.

MARK SCHEIFELE WITH A SWEET FEED TO KYLE CONNOR, WHO BURIES THE GAME-WINNER WITH A MINUTE TO GO https://t.co/0DC6bUHQIe — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 8, 2026

3. The Ducks Are No Longer Unbeaten

The Ducks also lost.

There's no longer a perfect record in the NHL in 2026–2027. The Oilers beat them 5–2.

A five-goal second period propels the @EdmontonOilers to a win! https://t.co/laCepuH4j3 — NHL (@NHL) October 8, 2026

Trailing 0-2, Edmonton scored all five of its goals in the second period.

Evan Bouchard already has six goals this season.

BOUCH BOMB HE CAN'T STOP SCORING!! https://t.co/sPCKFgz0SI — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) October 8, 2026

And of course, Connor McDavid joined the party.

He has 12 points in four games this season.

McDavid sets it up perfectly for Kapanen to tie the game https://t.co/grpJOp5qon — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) October 8, 2026

Nikita Kelpov was making his NHL debut.

The youngest player in Ducks franchise history.

The youngest player to ever play for the @AnaheimDucks (18 years, 102 days): Nikita Klepov https://t.co/OAP6mQahgN — NHL (@NHL) October 8, 2026

Overtime

– What a difference!

Viggo Björck: Born March 12, 2008

Brent Burns: Born March 9, 1985 Slight age gap : @SportsOnPrimeCA https://t.co/eRAgLpATbo https://t.co/4o7046lHvZ — NHL (@NHL) October 8, 2026

– 10 NHL games tonight.

– Leon Draisaitl is leading the charge.