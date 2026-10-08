Top 3: Ovi’s Last Home Season Opener

Raphael Simard
Top 3: Ovi’s Last Home Season Opener
Credit: X

Last night, there were only three NHL games.

The Ducks and the Avalanche—the only two teams still undefeated at that point—were looking to stay that way.

Here are the results and highlights:

1. Ovi's Final Home Opener

For the last time in his NHL career, Alex Ovechkin was introduced to the crowd at an opening game.

He was introduced by his children.

This introduction fired up the Caps, as not only did they win the game 5-3, but they scored right from the opening moments of the game.

Anthony Beauvilier found the back of the net.

Since joining the Caps, Alex Tuch has proven wrong those who thought he was overpaid.

He already has three goals this season.

2. No Connor Hellebuyck, no problem for the Jets

As we know, Connor Hellebuyck is suspended.

Even without him, that doesn't stop the Jets from playing good hockey. And Stuart Skinner is doing a great job.

In a 3-2 victory over one of the league's last two undefeated teams, he was named the first star.

Winnipeg is 3-0-1 so far this season.

With the game tied 2-2 late in the game, Kyle Connor secured the win for his team in the final minute.

What great vision from Mark Scheifele on that play.

3. The Ducks Are No Longer Unbeaten

The Ducks also lost.

There's no longer a perfect record in the NHL in 2026–2027. The Oilers beat them 5–2.

Trailing 0-2, Edmonton scored all five of its goals in the second period.

Evan Bouchard already has six goals this season.

And of course, Connor McDavid joined the party.

He has 12 points in four games this season.

Nikita Kelpov was making his NHL debut.

The youngest player in Ducks franchise history.


Overtime

– What a difference!

– 10 NHL games tonight.

(Credit: NHL.com)

– Leon Draisaitl is leading the charge.

(Credit: NHL.com)
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