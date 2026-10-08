The CH Narrowly Avoids Defeat Against the Predators

Vincent Larue
The CH Narrowly Avoids Defeat Against the Predators
Credit: DansLesCoulisses.com

The Canadiens hosted the Nashville Predators at the Bell Centre for the first time this season.

Jacob Fowler made his first start of the season with the big club. Adam Engström also made his first appearance with the Habs this season, stepping in for Jayden Struble.

Martin St-Louis shuffled his lines before the start of the game.

Here is the Habs' lineup:

Here is the Predators' lineup:

Early in the first period, the Habs thought they had taken the lead.

Chris Kreider was alone in front of the Preds' goalie and put the puck in the back of the net.

Unfortunately for the home team, the Predators challenged the goal for offside at the start of the play. The review ruled in favor of the visiting team.

The Canadiens stepped up in the first period.

They played strong forechecking and took 11 shots on goal.

Early in the second period, the Habs opened the scoring.

Nick Suzki capitalized on the pressure applied by Noah Dobson to find the back of the net.

1-0 for the Canadiens.

Moments later, the Habs doubled their lead.

Josh Anderson did what he does best. The Habs forward delivered an aggressive check that forced the Predators' defenseman to clear the puck.

Alex Newhook took the pass from Anderson and beat the opposing goaltender with a shot to the top corner.

However, late in the period, the Predators showed signs of life.

Alexander Kerfoot redirected Adam Wilsby's shot, and the puck found its way past Jacob Fowler.

Kerfoot scored his first goal with his new team.

With less than a minute left in the period, the visiting team tied the game.

Matthew Wood took advantage of a scramble in front of Fowler's net to send the puck into the back of the net.

The goal was awarded, even though the net had been dislodged. In fact, there was a domino effect caused by Josh Anderson.

In the third period, the Habs dominated their opponent by applying constant pressure.

But it was the Predators who took the lead.

Ryan O'Reilly redirected a shot from the blue line, beating Fowler.

All of this happened during a power play resulting from a bad penalty by Mike Matheson. What a bad penalty!

Moments later, Adam Edstrom scored into an empty net—twice, no less.

Final score: 5–2 in favor of Nashville.


Overtime

– Noah Dobson played a great game, after struggling against the Hurricanes last Tuesday.

– The Canadiens' struggles on the power play continue.

– Jacob Fowler had a solid game, even though he allowed 3 goals on 18 shots.

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