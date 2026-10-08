The CH Narrowly Avoids Defeat Against the Predators

The Canadiens hosted the Nashville Predators at the Bell Centre for the first time this season.

Jacob Fowler made his first start of the season with the big club. Adam Engström also made his first appearance with the Habs this season, stepping in for Jayden Struble.

Martin St-Louis shuffled his lines before the start of the game.

Here is the Habs' lineup:

Tonight's projected lineup Tonight's projected lineup #GoHabsGo | @mtlgazette https://t.co/2QWn5Qn7jH — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) October 8, 2026

Here is the Predators' lineup:

#Preds lineup in warmups: Stamkos-O'Reilly-Kerfoot

Forsberg-Wood-Hoglander

Schaefer-Bourque-Marchessault

Colton-Drury-Edstrom Hague-Josi

Skjei-Perbix

Trudeau-Wilsby Saros

, Murray — Brooks Bratten (@brooksbratten) October 8, 2026

Early in the first period, the Habs thought they had taken the lead.

Chris Kreider was alone in front of the Preds' goalie and put the puck in the back of the net.

Unfortunately for the home team, the Predators challenged the goal for offside at the start of the play. The review ruled in favor of the visiting team.

Following a coach's challenge, the play was ruled offside. No goal. Following a coach's challenge, the play was ruled offside. No goal. — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) October 8, 2026

The Canadiens stepped up in the first period.

They played strong forechecking and took 11 shots on goal.

Great first period by the Habs; much cleaner execution and decision-making. They didn't let the penalty derail them either. Shots are 11-5 after 20 minutes. The first line hasn't missed a beat, and Bolduc is still very aggressive on the forecheck—a pain to play against #GoHabsGo 0-0 — Karine Hains (@KarineHains) October 8, 2026

Early in the second period, the Habs opened the scoring.

Nick Suzki capitalized on the pressure applied by Noah Dobson to find the back of the net.

1-0 for the Canadiens.

Another point for Nick Suzuki! Nick Suzuki's point streak continues! #GoHabsGo https://t.co/f25jtcFWuP — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) October 9, 2026

Moments later, the Habs doubled their lead.

Josh Anderson did what he does best. The Habs forward delivered an aggressive check that forced the Predators' defenseman to clear the puck.

Alex Newhook took the pass from Anderson and beat the opposing goaltender with a shot to the top corner.

Newhook's first goal of the season! First of the season for Alex Newhook! #GoHabsGo https://t.co/cDhlvhyq21 — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) October 9, 2026

However, late in the period, the Predators showed signs of life.

Alexander Kerfoot redirected Adam Wilsby's shot, and the puck found its way past Jacob Fowler.

Kerfoot scored his first goal with his new team.

Now playing: Alexander Kerfoot's FIRST goal in gold https://t.co/nfbeFRwdI8 — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) October 9, 2026

With less than a minute left in the period, the visiting team tied the game.

Matthew Wood took advantage of a scramble in front of Fowler's net to send the puck into the back of the net.

The goal was awarded, even though the net had been dislodged. In fact, there was a domino effect caused by Josh Anderson.

First goal of the season for the kid https://t.co/PXr1BIZZjC — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) October 9, 2026

In the third period, the Habs dominated their opponent by applying constant pressure.

But it was the Predators who took the lead.

Ryan O'Reilly redirected a shot from the blue line, beating Fowler.

All of this happened during a power play resulting from a bad penalty by Mike Matheson. What a bad penalty!

A costly penalty for Matheson; the Predators take the lead https://t.co/hEqxeiZHeR — TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 9, 2026

Moments later, Adam Edstrom scored into an empty net—twice, no less.

Final score: 5–2 in favor of Nashville.

Overtime

– Noah Dobson played a great game, after struggling against the Hurricanes last Tuesday.

Noah Dobson looks like a different player with Lane Hutson — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 9, 2026

– The Canadiens' struggles on the power play continue.

The Habs are now 0-3 on the power play tonight — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 9, 2026

– Jacob Fowler had a solid game, even though he allowed 3 goals on 18 shots.