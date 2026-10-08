The Canadiens are giving up way too many goals from the slot

Marc-Olivier Cook
The Canadiens are giving up way too many goals from the slot
Credit: Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images

The Canadiens have allowed 14 goals (in three games) since the start of the season.

We can all agree that… that's too many.

In the long run, this approach won't work. And it's no coincidence that the Montreal team has a 1-1-1 record after three games this season.

There's a major problem, in fact: the Habs are giving up way too many goals from the slot.

Jakub Dobes is one of seven NHL goaltenders who have played more than one game and haven't allowed a single goal outside the slot. That said… it means that all 13 goals Dobes has allowed came directly from the slot.

And that's not ideal.

I found it really interesting to come across this statistic because it reminded me of something.

This week, while I was in Brossard for a Canadiens practice, Derek Lalonde kept all the defensemen on the ice after the team's practice. He ran an drill where the defensemen worked on protecting the slot… and that kind of confirms the title of my post: the Canadiens are giving up way too many goals from the slot.

And clearly, the team's coaching staff is aware of this. 

The Canadiens need to fix this issue, and they need to do it quickly.

You can't give the opponent multiple scoring chances from the slot. These are high-quality scoring chances… and the Habs' defensemen need to do a better job in that area to help the team's goaltenders.

That said, it's no surprise that Jakub Dobes is having an average start to the season…


Quick Thoughts

– Hehe.

– Oh, really?

– Crazy.

– Enjoy the read.

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