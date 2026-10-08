The Canadiens have allowed 14 goals (in three games) since the start of the season.

We can all agree that… that's too many.

In the long run, this approach won't work. And it's no coincidence that the Montreal team has a 1-1-1 record after three games this season.

There's a major problem, in fact: the Habs are giving up way too many goals from the slot.

Jakub Dobes is one of seven NHL goaltenders who have played more than one game and haven't allowed a single goal outside the slot. That said… it means that all 13 goals Dobes has allowed came directly from the slot.

And that's not ideal.

7 goalies have played multiple games and haven't allowed a goal from outside the slot.

Dobes, Hofer, Luukkonen, Merilainen, Oettinger, Sorokin, Ullmark.

Perfect from the perimeter. We'll see how many are left standing after tonight… https://t.co/YeHdIh6IWz — Mike Kelly (@MikeKellyNHL) October 8, 2026

I found it really interesting to come across this statistic because it reminded me of something.

This week, while I was in Brossard for a Canadiens practice, Derek Lalonde kept all the defensemen on the ice after the team's practice. He ran an drill where the defensemen worked on protecting the slot… and that kind of confirms the title of my post: the Canadiens are giving up way too many goals from the slot.

And clearly, the team's coaching staff is aware of this.

An interesting drill at the end of practice, when Derek Lalonde kept all his defensemen on the ice. This is the first time I've seen that, personally. They're working on the defensemen's positioning in front of the net to protect the slot. @DLCoulisses https://t.co/fgoO1NhRXD — Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) October 5, 2026

The Canadiens need to fix this issue, and they need to do it quickly.

You can't give the opponent multiple scoring chances from the slot. These are high-quality scoring chances… and the Habs' defensemen need to do a better job in that area to help the team's goaltenders.

That said, it's no surprise that Jakub Dobes is having an average start to the season…

Quick Thoughts

– Hehe.

Hide-and-Seek Now you see me, now you don't #GoHabsGo https://t.co/f7CmRIDUIS — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) October 8, 2026

– Oh, really?

Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts Podcast: I think one team that has kind of dipped their toes into the Zary situation a bit is the aforementioned Rangers 10/8 #NYR #Flames #NHL https://t.co/H9OPgfLZrm — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) October 8, 2026

– Crazy.

Auston Matthews and his Arizona Bobcats teammates once had to fish a golf cart out of a pond. Watch the Leafs relive their minor hockey days on BarDown's YouTube channel: https://t.co/BFEG1Xf4MI https://t.co/td5hrYDl2Y — BarDown (@BarDown) October 8, 2026

– Enjoy the read.