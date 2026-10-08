MLB in Brief: Aaron Judge and His Health | Eric Hosmer on Manny Machado
Aaron Judge on his health
He's feeling great. You can tell he wanted to play.
Aaron Judge told reporters after the game that his calf is “feeling great.”
“That's why we were pushing for it. We had meetings, going back and forth. It just didn't happen.” pic.twitter.com/Ywde8TPXEW
— Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) October 8, 2026
Speaking of the Yankees: Will Aaron Boone Keep His Job?
Louis Varland and the Bullpen
He knows it was a strength for Toronto in 2026.
Louis Varland's blunt take on the Blue Jays' season: “If you want to win games, pitch us.”https://t.co/OA4fgXb2em, from @longleysunsport pic.twitter.com/PvhqPybWY6
— Toronto Sun (@TheTorontoSun) October 7, 2026
On that note, could Spencer Miles become a starter?
Spencer Miles wants to start? Let him COMPETE. @Ricky_Ro24 believes the 26-year-old has earned a shot at Toronto's rotation, especially with a proven bullpen role to fall back on if things don't work out. pic.twitter.com/lplZkCUcfk
— Blue Bird Territory (@BlueBirdTerr) October 8, 2026
Details on the stadium
The roof will be raised this fall.
Eric Hosmer on Manny Machado
He knows his former teammate wants to win in San Diego.
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