MLB in Brief: Aaron Judge and His Health | Eric Hosmer on Manny Machado

Aaron Judge on his health

He's feeling great. You can tell he wanted to play.

Aaron Judge told reporters after the game that his calf is “feeling great.” “That's why we were pushing for it. We had meetings, going back and forth. It just didn't happen.” pic.twitter.com/Ywde8TPXEW — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) October 8, 2026

Speaking of the Yankees: Will Aaron Boone Keep His Job?

In the wake of the Yankees being swept in the ALDS, there will be a lot of talk about whether they'll fire Aaron Boone. As a reporter who has covered the team for a while, I don't believe they will. Here's what I think they'll point to. pic.twitter.com/77Pxx0UrMl — Brendan Kuty (@BrendanKutyNJ) October 8, 2026

Louis Varland and the Bullpen

He knows it was a strength for Toronto in 2026.

Louis Varland's blunt take on the Blue Jays' season: “If you want to win games, pitch us.”https://t.co/OA4fgXb2em, from @longleysunsport pic.twitter.com/PvhqPybWY6 — Toronto Sun (@TheTorontoSun) October 7, 2026

On that note, could Spencer Miles become a starter?

Spencer Miles wants to start? Let him COMPETE. @Ricky_Ro24 believes the 26-year-old has earned a shot at Toronto's rotation, especially with a proven bullpen role to fall back on if things don't work out. pic.twitter.com/lplZkCUcfk — Blue Bird Territory (@BlueBirdTerr) October 8, 2026

Details on the stadium

The roof will be raised this fall.

– Latest news on the Olympic Stadium! @parcolympique – Roof raising this fall. – Glass ring installation to be completed by late 2027. – $550M of the $870M has been spent; the budget will be met. – Level 400 will have sliding doors to reveal or conceal the… pic.twitter.com/zy0Zkl9UGc — Jeremy Filosa (@JeremyFilosa) October 8, 2026

Eric Hosmer on Manny Machado

He knows his former teammate wants to win in San Diego.

Man! It breaks my heart for Manny watching this—you can tell how badly Manny wants to bring a championship to San Diego and how that rubs off on his teammates! The guy always plays his best baseball on the biggest stage pic.twitter.com/pSAsHG4pk4 — Eric Hosmer (@TheRealHoz35) October 8, 2026

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