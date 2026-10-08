MLB in Brief: Aaron Judge and His Health | Eric Hosmer on Manny Machado

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Aaron Judge and His Health | Eric Hosmer on Manny Machado
Credit: Bleacher Report

Aaron Judge on his health

He's feeling great. You can tell he wanted to play.

Speaking of the Yankees: Will Aaron Boone Keep His Job?

Louis Varland and the Bullpen

He knows it was a strength for Toronto in 2026.

On that note, could Spencer Miles become a starter?

Details on the stadium

The roof will be raised this fall.

Eric Hosmer on Manny Machado

He knows his former teammate wants to win in San Diego.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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