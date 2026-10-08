Jacob Fowler is going to play tonight

This morning, the Canadiens held an optional practice.

Rumor has it that Gavin McKenna asked not to attend, even though it wasn't his team's practice. But that obviously needs to be verified…

Who was there? Eight players.

A VERY optional practice this morning, with only six players on the ice. Bolduc, Hutson, F. Xhekaj, Struble, Engstrom, Guhle + the two goalies. https://t.co/fZ8FrpHOlX — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) October 8, 2026

Among the forwards, Zachary Bolduc and Florian Xhekaj showed up. This isn't surprising in Xhekaj's case, even though he played in Tuesday's game: he's a rookie.

And it's good news that Bolduc took to the ice.

What stands out here is that Oliver Kapanen didn't skate. It was unclear whether he would, after missing practice yesterday.

Clearly, he's still on a day-to-day basis, and we understand he has his ups and downs. But this isn't a good sign.

An interesting little detail: Ivan Demidov's name isn't there. He's on the injured list and will be out for 2 to 4 weeks. But the names of Samuel Montembeault and Oliver Kapanen are still there. — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) October 8, 2026

On defense, four players were listed: Lane Hutson (obviously), Jayden Struble, Adam Engstrom, and Kaiden Guhle. The latter two haven't played yet this season: one is a backup and the other is injured.

It's interesting to note Struble's inclusion, as he hasn't seen much ice time this season. Arber Xhekaj is in the same situation, but he chose to sit out.

Among the goalies, Jakub Dobes and Jacob Fowler were present.

Unsurprisingly, Samuel Montembeault was not there. He was injured yesterday in practice and must have undergone tests, but the Habs haven't made any announcements.

The Canadiens recalled Jacob Fowler yesterday. No update on Montembeault. Could Fowler get the start tonight? #Habs https://t.co/7KasrzK1ft — Kenzie Lalonde (@KenzieTSN) October 8, 2026

Will Fowler be in net? We should expect to see him there, based on how the two goalies performed during today's practice.

And we can all agree that it makes sense: Dobes deserves a little rest.

Jacob Fowler vs. @PredsNHL @CanadiensMTL @TVASports — Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) October 8, 2026

Fowler hasn't played a full game with the Canadiens since those few minutes on the ice, coming in as a replacement for Dobes, during a playoff game. Otherwise, his last full game dates back to the end of the 2025–2026 season.

He has, however, played a few games in Laval over the past few days.