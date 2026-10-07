The Padres Hang On

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
The Padres Hang On
Credit: MLB

Last night, the Padres and the Brewers faced off. The Padres were trying to avoid a sweep, of course.

They had to do it without Mason Miller (on paternity leave).

It quickly became clear that San Diego was there to play. Jackson Merrill drew a reaction from the Brewers' manager live on TV with a superb defensive play.

We get where Pat Murphy is coming from…

In the third inning, Fernando Tatis Jr. drove in Samad Taylor. Then, shortly after, Manny Machado made it 2-0, giving Jackson Merrill the chance to cross home plate.

So it was 2-0 for the home team, much to the delight of the crowd.

William Contreras, however, decided to pour cold water on the situation by hitting a long solo home run.

He narrowed the gap to 2-1 early in the fourth inning.

Jackson Chourio then tied the game with a sacrifice fly, but a few minutes later, a solo home run by Jake Cronenworth put the Padres back in the lead (3-2).

Miguel Andujar then made it 4-2 for San Diego by driving in Xander Bogaerts on a bizarre sequence.

A hit by Christian Yelich (which earned him his first RBI in the playoffs since 2018) wasn't enough to get Milwaukee back on track.

The game ended 4-3 as Michael King (the Game 2 starter) earned the save with six outs.

Adrian Morejon (not 100% with his shoulder) and Mason Miller (the birth of his child) were unavailable last night. They should be available for Game #4, however.

It was a good thing King was there, in any case. He helped his team secure the victory.

PMLB
  • The final day of the season features four games. Four teams could be heading home as early as today.
  • Fall League: Jake Bloss was on fire.
  • Justin Verlander is on TV.
  • Putting Chris Sale in Game 3 against Philly was pointless.
  • Manny Ramirez wants to be a hitting coach.
  • Ronald Acuña Jr. refused to speak with the media after wasting an appeal in the first inning.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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