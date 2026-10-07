The Padres Hang On

Last night, the Padres and the Brewers faced off. The Padres were trying to avoid a sweep, of course.

They had to do it without Mason Miller (on paternity leave).

It quickly became clear that San Diego was there to play. Jackson Merrill drew a reaction from the Brewers' manager live on TV with a superb defensive play.

We get where Pat Murphy is coming from…

You know what? Maybe mid-game manager interviews aren't so bad after all pic.twitter.com/q9giX3zaxW — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) October 7, 2026

In the third inning, Fernando Tatis Jr. drove in Samad Taylor. Then, shortly after, Manny Machado made it 2-0, giving Jackson Merrill the chance to cross home plate.

So it was 2-0 for the home team, much to the delight of the crowd.

Manny Machado delivers another run for the Padres! pic.twitter.com/NNrm0BbRVV — MLB (@MLB) October 7, 2026

William Contreras, however, decided to pour cold water on the situation by hitting a long solo home run.

He narrowed the gap to 2-1 early in the fourth inning.

The Brewers get a run right back as William Contreras hits another home run—his second of the series! pic.twitter.com/4ypdqKT9eF — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 7, 2026

Jackson Chourio then tied the game with a sacrifice fly, but a few minutes later, a solo home run by Jake Cronenworth put the Padres back in the lead (3-2).

Miguel Andujar then made it 4-2 for San Diego by driving in Xander Bogaerts on a bizarre sequence.

CHAOS IN SAN DIEGO Padres add another in the 6th! (via @MLB) pic.twitter.com/DkhMAefdHd — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) October 7, 2026

A hit by Christian Yelich (which earned him his first RBI in the playoffs since 2018) wasn't enough to get Milwaukee back on track.

The game ended 4-3 as Michael King (the Game 2 starter) earned the save with six outs.

Adrian Morejon (not 100% with his shoulder) and Mason Miller (the birth of his child) were unavailable last night. They should be available for Game #4, however.

It was a good thing King was there, in any case. He helped his team secure the victory.

After starting Game 2 just two nights ago, Michael King closed out Game 3, saying he had “bullets in [his] arm that [he] didn't want to save.” Craig Stammen said King told him he'd be available for Games 3, 4, and 5. pic.twitter.com/6TBmFGsryV — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) October 7, 2026

PMLB

The final day of the season features four games. Four teams could be heading home as early as today.

Rest up! Big day of #Postseason baseball on Wednesday pic.twitter.com/GrrDArclzI — MLB (@MLB) October 7, 2026

Fall League: Jake Bloss was on fire.

This is very good newshttps://t.co/ckxCuaywPL — Joshua (@JoshuaHowsam) October 7, 2026

Justin Verlander is on TV.

Putting Chris Sale in Game 3 against Philly was pointless.

I think Thursday's relief appearance affected Sale's command tonight. His velocity was up. So, his arm strength was fine. With his command a little off, the Dodgers were able to be much more patient. Aug. 27: 69 pitches through six innings. Tonight: 62 pitches through the first 3 innings. — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) October 7, 2026

Manny Ramirez wants to be a hitting coach.

Manny Ramirez is seeking a hitting coach job in MLB, agent Hector Zepeda said. Ramirez, who hit 555 home runs and batted .312, last worked as a player-coach for the Sydney Blue Sox in Australia in 2020–21. He's so determined to get back in the game that he's willing to go to the minors. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) October 5, 2026

Ronald Acuña Jr. refused to speak with the media after wasting an appeal in the first inning.

Ronald Acuña Jr. was not present to speak with reporters after tonight's game, according to @Jesus_Cano88. pic.twitter.com/TPwjCKU9zB — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) October 7, 2026

Ronald Acuña Jr. wastes an ABS challenge in the first inning after striking out against Yoshinobu Yamamoto pic.twitter.com/0zswgz0C5F — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 6, 2026

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