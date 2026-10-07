The Padres Hang On
Last night, the Padres and the Brewers faced off. The Padres were trying to avoid a sweep, of course.
They had to do it without Mason Miller (on paternity leave).
It quickly became clear that San Diego was there to play. Jackson Merrill drew a reaction from the Brewers' manager live on TV with a superb defensive play.
We get where Pat Murphy is coming from…
In the third inning, Fernando Tatis Jr. drove in Samad Taylor. Then, shortly after, Manny Machado made it 2-0, giving Jackson Merrill the chance to cross home plate.
So it was 2-0 for the home team, much to the delight of the crowd.
William Contreras, however, decided to pour cold water on the situation by hitting a long solo home run.
He narrowed the gap to 2-1 early in the fourth inning.
Jackson Chourio then tied the game with a sacrifice fly, but a few minutes later, a solo home run by Jake Cronenworth put the Padres back in the lead (3-2).
Miguel Andujar then made it 4-2 for San Diego by driving in Xander Bogaerts on a bizarre sequence.
CHAOS IN SAN DIEGO
Padres add another in the 6th!
(via @MLB) pic.twitter.com/DkhMAefdHd
— B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) October 7, 2026
A hit by Christian Yelich (which earned him his first RBI in the playoffs since 2018) wasn't enough to get Milwaukee back on track.
The game ended 4-3 as Michael King (the Game 2 starter) earned the save with six outs.
Adrian Morejon (not 100% with his shoulder) and Mason Miller (the birth of his child) were unavailable last night. They should be available for Game #4, however.
It was a good thing King was there, in any case. He helped his team secure the victory.
After starting Game 2 just two nights ago, Michael King closed out Game 3, saying he had “bullets in [his] arm that [he] didn't want to save.”
Craig Stammen said King told him he'd be available for Games 3, 4, and 5. pic.twitter.com/6TBmFGsryV
— Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) October 7, 2026
- The final day of the season features four games. Four teams could be heading home as early as today.
Rest up!
Big day of #Postseason baseball on Wednesday pic.twitter.com/GrrDArclzI
— MLB (@MLB) October 7, 2026
- Fall League: Jake Bloss was on fire.
This is very good newshttps://t.co/ckxCuaywPL
— Joshua (@JoshuaHowsam) October 7, 2026
- Justin Verlander is on TV.
Justin Verlander keeps catching these guys off guard.
(Via: @FOXSports)pic.twitter.com/z0hzf8zUoU https://t.co/OtCU6h5Y8K
— Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) October 7, 2026
- Putting Chris Sale in Game 3 against Philly was pointless.
I think Thursday's relief appearance affected Sale's command tonight. His velocity was up. So, his arm strength was fine. With his command a little off, the Dodgers were able to be much more patient. Aug. 27: 69 pitches through six innings. Tonight: 62 pitches through the first 3 innings.
— Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) October 7, 2026
- Manny Ramirez wants to be a hitting coach.
Manny Ramirez is seeking a hitting coach job in MLB, agent Hector Zepeda said. Ramirez, who hit 555 home runs and batted .312, last worked as a player-coach for the Sydney Blue Sox in Australia in 2020–21. He's so determined to get back in the game that he's willing to go to the minors.
— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) October 5, 2026
- Ronald Acuña Jr. refused to speak with the media after wasting an appeal in the first inning.
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