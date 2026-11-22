Spencer Miles was a pleasant surprise in Toronto in 2026. The pitcher, who has worn just about every hat imaginable, posted a 2.73 ERA in 95.2 innings pitched.

Whether as a starter, a setup man, or a closer, he was able to get outs effectively.

That said, amid all that volatility regarding his role in 2026, people were wondering what lay ahead for Miles in 2027. And Ross Atkins recently addressed the topic.

The Blue Jays' plan right now is to prepare Miles for a workload similar to the one he was able to handle in 2026. So it seems they want to use him again for just under 100 innings.

That said, they seem to want to do so in a more consistent manner. The plan is to use him in a role that will be less volatile.

“The Blue Jays will look to have Spencer Miles prepare for a similar volume of work next season but with ‘less volatility and fewer changes to what he's doing,'” said GM Ross Atkins. Miles logged 95.2 innings in every role—from starter to closer—during 2026. — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) November 10, 2026

So it's reasonable to assume that Miles, instead of being a “weather vane” and switching roles every other day (or so), will have a more defined role that he'll likely maintain from the start to the end of the season.

And logically, all of this points more toward a relief role than a starting role. If the team doesn't want to increase his workload, it might be difficult to see him as a true starter for whom we don't even anticipate 100 innings of work.

The Jays' top relievers last year pitched nearly 80 innings. That's already a bit closer to the workload we'd like to give Miles.

Will Miles be used as a long reliever? Or as a reliever who, every now and then, can make a few-inning start in an emergency? It's possible.

But the Blue Jays clearly want a clearer, more well-defined role for Miles in 2027. We'll see if circumstances allow for it.

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