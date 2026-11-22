For the past few seasons, Nathan Lukes has been a regular outfielder for the Toronto Blue Jays. Given that the team must do whatever it takes to improve following a disappointing 2026 season, club management will need to shuffle the deck, and Lukes could be one of the players on the move.

As reported by Toronto Star reporter Gregor Chisholm, the Jays' outfielder is currently attracting interest from other Major League Baseball teams.

A solid player, the Oregon native will be eligible for arbitration in 2027 and is under contract with the team through 2030. This isn't a criticism of him, but if the Jays want to aim for better results next season, they need to rebuild their roster, and the fact that Lukes is drawing interest from other teams on the trade market is good news in itself.

Blue Jays' Nathan Lukes Receiving Trade Interest https://t.co/zvcUUvgtyD pic.twitter.com/6LGHCtbMXc — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) November 22, 2026

At 32, he has provided valuable service to manager John Schneider, but the return of Addison Barger and Anthony Santander from the injured list will change the dynamic in the outfield. Additionally, the Jays clearly intend to add one or two players capable of playing in the outfield next season.

In that regard, names such as Seiya Suzuki, Trent Grisham, Teruaki Sato, Daulton Varsho, and even Jazz Chisholm Jr. are reportedly on the Toronto club's shopping list. The eccentric Chisholm Jr. says he's open to playing multiple positions with a new team, including the outfield.

With all these options and the emergence of young Brett Bateman (only 24 years old), there's likely to be heavy competition for outfield spots in Toronto during the upcoming spring training, making Nathan Lukes' presence less essential to fill a void. It appears he could be used as a trade chip to address a need elsewhere on the field.

In 2026, Lukes batted .277, hit 10 home runs, and drove in 41 runs. He isn't a spectacular outfielder, but he gets the job done when it counts, and he could very well fit in with a team looking for an outfielder who can play a few games a week and step in during specific situations. In Toronto, the fact that Lukes patrolled the outfield more often than his share highlights a certain weakness at that position.

If the injured players return in top form and the team manages to sign a few players capable of playing in the outfield, Lukes' departure shouldn't be too much of a blow. Players like Josh Smith, Jonatan Clase, Yohendrick Pinango, Sean Keys, Charles McAdoo, Rudy Martin Jr., and RJ Schreck are all candidates for a spot as an occasional outfielder.

One thing is certain: the Blue Jays cannot take the field with the same group of players in front of their fans for their next opening game. Many of them have something to prove—including Vladimir Guerrero Jr.—and bringing in some new faces is essential to restoring the confidence of Toronto baseball fans. With the city's other professional teams already failing to live up to expectations, inaction on the part of Blue Jays management would be catastrophic.

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