Donald Trump's Campaign

He wants to see Roger Clemens in the Hall of Fame. He also wants to look into Barry Bonds' case.

Trump somehow using his power to get Bonds and Clemens into the Hall of Fame https://t.co/AwUMfS4FuD pic.twitter.com/2byuVfw5pF — Brandon Wile (@Brandon_N_Wile) November 21, 2026

The Marlins and Sandy Alcantara aren't talking

Will he sign a new contract there?

Marlins Haven't Yet Had Extension Talks With Sandy Alcantara https://t.co/dmhRPK52ZS pic.twitter.com/wuSED8uAQ0 — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) November 21, 2026

$95M for A.J. Ewing

The Mets outfielder signs an eight-year deal to stay in New York. He's a rookie.

Center fielder A.J. Ewing and the New York Mets have agreed to an eight-year, $95 million contract extension that includes a club option, sources tell ESPN. Less than a year after his debut, Ewing is locked up through the mid-2030s. @chelsea_janes was the first to report the deal. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 21, 2026

Is this the end for Ryan McMahon in New York?

Possibly.

Source: The Yankees are open to trading Ryan McMahon if they acquire another infielder, which they're looking to do. For FanSided: https://t.co/27FQ7PquOn — Pat Ragazzo (@ragazzoreport) November 21, 2026

The Ketel Marte Situation

A trade seems inevitable.

The #DBacks trading INF Ketel Marte “seems inevitable if not imminent,” per The Athletic pic.twitter.com/KzWJX2VEij — MLB Deadline News (@MLBDeadlineNews) November 21, 2026

Several Teams Are Interested in Freddy Peralta

The Blue Jays are in the mix.

Latest notes with @WillSammon, unlocked and free to read:

— Details/analysis on the White Sox's recent trade

— Freddy Peralta's market taking shape

— The kind of deal Ty France is eyeing

— Nolan Arenado increasing Arizona's optionshttps://t.co/JbHdNFpewB — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 21, 2026

Jake Bauers' Impact

What will he bring to the Red Sox?

Here are 10 takeaways from the Red Sox' signing of Jake Bauers, what he'll bring to the team, and what comes next. Our @DanBFox1287 has the breakdown:https://t.co/S5WuGYwHey — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) November 21, 2026

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