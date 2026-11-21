MLB in Brief: Donald Trump’s Campaign | $95 million for A.J. Ewing
Donald Trump's Campaign
He wants to see Roger Clemens in the Hall of Fame. He also wants to look into Barry Bonds' case.
Trump somehow using his power to get Bonds and Clemens into the Hall of Fame https://t.co/AwUMfS4FuD pic.twitter.com/2byuVfw5pF
— Brandon Wile (@Brandon_N_Wile) November 21, 2026
The Marlins and Sandy Alcantara aren't talking
Will he sign a new contract there?
Marlins Haven't Yet Had Extension Talks With Sandy Alcantara https://t.co/dmhRPK52ZS pic.twitter.com/wuSED8uAQ0
— MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) November 21, 2026
$95M for A.J. Ewing
The Mets outfielder signs an eight-year deal to stay in New York. He's a rookie.
Is this the end for Ryan McMahon in New York?
Possibly.
Source: The Yankees are open to trading Ryan McMahon if they acquire another infielder, which they're looking to
do. For FanSided: https://t.co/27FQ7PquOn
— Pat Ragazzo (@ragazzoreport) November 21, 2026
The Ketel Marte Situation
A trade seems inevitable.
The #DBacks trading INF Ketel Marte “seems inevitable if not imminent,” per The Athletic pic.twitter.com/KzWJX2VEij
— MLB Deadline News (@MLBDeadlineNews) November 21, 2026
Several Teams Are Interested in Freddy Peralta
The Blue Jays are in the mix.
Latest notes with @WillSammon, unlocked and free to read:
— Details/analysis on the White Sox's recent trade
— Freddy Peralta's market taking shape
— The kind of deal Ty France is eyeing
— Nolan Arenado increasing Arizona's optionshttps://t.co/JbHdNFpewB
— Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 21, 2026
Jake Bauers' Impact
What will he bring to the Red Sox?
Here are 10 takeaways from the Red Sox' signing of Jake Bauers, what he'll bring to the team, and what comes next.
Our @DanBFox1287 has the breakdown:https://t.co/S5WuGYwHey
— Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) November 21, 2026
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