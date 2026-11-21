For years, the Toronto Blue Jays have been going after the big fish when free agency opens.

The team doesn't often walk away with the biggest name, but they're always in the mix. That's undeniable.

We can all agree that the Blue Jays are among the top contenders because they have money. That's the number one requirement for a lot of guys.

It seems to be the case for Tarik Skubal as well. And since the Mets seem determined to sign the pitcher at any cost, we like their chances right now.

But there's another reason why the Blue Jays—who don't play in the United States—are always invited to the table with the big-market teams.

According to what an agent told Ken Rosenthal, the Blue Jays are recognized as the organization that treats its players and their families the best.

An agent saying the Jays are No. 1 in the sport for how they treat players and families confirms the kind of talk we were hearing from Scherzer and Bieber before the season. Excelling in these areas is such a smart move when you back it up with competitive financial offers like they do https://t.co/AvjA3Tyheh — Joshua (@JoshuaHowsam) November 19, 2026

Rosenthal discussed this on his podcast, Fair Territory.

This isn't the first time it's been the talk of the town. But for an agent to rank them number one is a great sign of recognition.

Other teams treat their players well, of course. But Toronto clearly stands out in this regard.

That definitely helps when it comes time to convince a family to relocate. Because no, it's not just the players who make the decision—there are families behind them, too.

People keep saying that if money weren't on the table, players wouldn't want to come to Toronto in large numbers. That remains the most important factor.

But those details—the way players are treated—make all the difference sometimes. And they help former players sell the club to a guy who's hesitant to move to Ontario.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.