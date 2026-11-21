The market for first basemen is thin this year, especially since Jake Bauers has already signed with the Boston Red Sox. And that certainly doesn't help the Arizona Diamondbacks, who need to fill their hole at first base to improve their performance against right-handed pitchers at that position.

However, an internal solution could prove valuable in Arizona's quest to return to the World Series for the first time since 2023 after missing the playoffs for the past three seasons.

In fact, moving Nolan Arenado to first base would help the D-backs' cause. And Arenado himself is open to the position change if it can help the team.

If they can get a third baseman—someone who maybe moves a little better than I do—that's fine with me. If it can help the team win, I'm all for it. I think it might make me, at 36, a little more valuable. Instead of being stuck at one position and kind of running out of steam there.

Not only does Arenado's willingness to play first base speak volumes about his commitment to winning, but it also gives the Diamondbacks many more options during the offseason.

“If it can help the team win, I'm down to do it.”

I spoke to @Dbacks 3B Nolan Arenado yesterday about the possibility of playing first base and why he thinks he felt so good physically last year.https://t.co/gtdB7sq4qH — Steve Gilbert (@SteveGilbertMLB) November 19, 2026

For example, the Diamondbacks could explore the free-agent market for third basemen such as Alec Bohm, Eugenio Suárez, and Teruaki Sato.

Arenado has never played any position other than third base in the majors, but even if he may not move the same way he did when he won ten consecutive Gold Gloves early in his career—from 2013 to 2022, including six consecutive Platinum Gloves—he should do just fine at the hot corner, rest assured.

This is a debate that has been resurfacing in Arizona since last year, but it's time to put it to rest.

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