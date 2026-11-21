For some time now, the San Francisco Giants have been going absolutely nowhere. And this offseason could be the time for a major spring (or winter) cleanup in the Bay Area.

Names like Willy Adames, Rafael Devers, and Matt Chapman are definitely ones to watch among those who might end up elsewhere. But they're not alone in San Francisco, as a new name has just been added to the mix: Logan Webb.

In fact, according to Robert Murray of Fansided, the Giants have changed their stance regarding a potential trade involving Webb and are now open to offers for the pitcher this winter.

For years, the Giants refused to engage in or even consider any inquiries regarding star right-hander Logan Webb. That is no longer the case. The Giants are open to listening to offers for Webb, according to several rival executives.

Webb has thus become the biggest name on the trade market, having pitched more than 200 innings per season from 2023 to 2025 and leading Major League Baseball in strikeouts in 2025 with 224.

Sources: The San Francisco Giants are open to listening to offers for star right-hander Logan Webb. https://t.co/3VUfcatjiO — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) November 21, 2026

Admittedly, the past season has been more challenging for the 30-year-old, as evidenced by his 4.31 ERA and 3.45 FIP over 27 starts. But who can truly thrive in this struggling environment?

Webb has two years remaining on his five-year, $90 million contract, which is a reasonable amount of money for a pitcher of his caliber.

We can bet that several Major League teams will enter the bidding war—including those that couldn't afford to sign Tarik Skubal—and that the asking price will be astronomical.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.