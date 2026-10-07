The four Division Series could wrap up today

The National League Division Series will be in its fourth game today (Wednesday), while the American League Division Series will be just getting started with its third game.

However, all four series could end on the same day, as the Chicago White Sox, the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Tampa Bay Rays, and the Milwaukee Brewers could all eliminate their respective opponents.

If that were to happen, it would be only the second time in Major League Baseball history that all four Division Series have ended on the same day; the last time was in 1996, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com.

The Division Series has existed since 1995 (+ 1981!) 1996 is the only year where all 4 DS ended on the same day — Oct. 5 . Will 2026 join the list? https://t.co/GeE52FKbEb — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) October 7, 2026

Three of the four teams that could clinch the series will be playing on the road today, which could make their task more difficult. Only the White Sox are at home, facing the Cleveland Guardians in the first game of the day, which begins at 4 p.m. (Quebec time).

Next, the Atlanta Braves will try to avoid elimination after losing Game 3 to the Dodgers. They'll send Tyler Mahle to the mound—a key acquisition at the trade deadline—who has a 1.99 ERA with the Braves.

Next, it will be the New York Yankees' turn to try to prevent the Rays from completing the sweep. Max Fried will take the mound in the Bronx, but it will be up to New York's defense to tighten up and its anemic offense to step up.

Finally, the San Diego Padres will try to hang on with Walker Buehler on the mound; they could easily have won the first three games of this series but now find themselves with their backs against the wall.

Today marks the first time four games have been played on the same day since last October 3. And it will also be the last time this season.

Enjoy it while it lasts.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.