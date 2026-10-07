Martin St-Louis, the current favorite to win the Jack Adams Award: Um…

Martin St-Louis is a good coach.

He's done some great things with the Canadiens in recent years and is building a solid reputation—even though he still has some things to work on as a coach.

But at some point… I think it's ridiculous that he's currently the favorite for the Jack Adams Award.

Basically, NHL journalists were asked to cast their votes (very prematurely, mind you), and the Canadiens' head coach received the most points. The scoring system is easy to understand: if you're first on a journalist's list, you get five points.

If you're second, you get four points. If you're third, you get three points. You get the idea…

Martin St-Louis tops the rankings with 58 points. Ryan Warsofsky, the Sharks' head coach, is second with 49 points. Spencer Carbery (25 points), Rod Brind'Amour (22 points), and Paul Maurice (18 points) round out the list.

Bench bosses Who would you choose for Coach of the Year? Read more: https://t.co/dHxLynsSgf https://t.co/5TJ8ubcvB2 — NHL Media (@NHLMedia) October 7, 2026

The problem?

Martin St-Louis doesn't look like a Jack Adams Trophy-caliber coach right now: his team is in 20th place in the National Hockey League's overall standings, ranks 24th in the NHL in goal differential… and is playing at .500 early in the season.

As for the Jack Adams Award, we'll have to wait and see…

But it does show one thing: There's respect for Martin St-Louis throughout the league.

It's pretty easy to see when you look at lists like this one in the current context, after all.

Quick Q&A

– Yes.

“Thank goodness Zachary Bolduc was there,” exclaims @Lappy14!

https://t.co/eqYyoGXPHL — TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 7, 2026

– That's good to hear.

The defenseman made his NHL debut on Saturday, and he's not

complaininghttps://t.co/FoYK68a6tm — TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 7, 2026

– Good question.

Did Martin St-Louis make a mistake by separating Slafkovsky from Suzuki and Caufield? #lesickpodcast @TonyMarinaro @alavoiemartel https://t.co/JLiRuMKtPf — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) October 7, 2026

– Sad news.