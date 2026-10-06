The Braves Have Their Backs Against the Wall

The only series not at 2-0 continued tonight (Tuesday): the one between the Atlanta Braves and the Los Angeles Dodgers. For the occasion, we were treated to a true pitching duel pitting Yoshinobu Yamamoto against Chris Sale.

And what was bound to happen did happen, as the scoreless tie held until the fourth inning. That's when the ever-reliable clutch player, Kiké Hernández, stepped up once again with a two-run homer. Then, his teammate Freddie Freeman followed suit two batters later, this time with a solo shot, making it 3-0 in favor of the Dodgers.

When that calendar turns, Kiké Hernández knows what he needs to do#NoTimeLikeOctober pic.twitter.com/RhSxbNXnGm — MLB (@MLB) October 6, 2026

The Braves subsequently loaded the bases late in the fifth inning with one out, but could only manage a single run on Drake Baldwin's grounder to first base.

The Braves then struggled to break through the wall Yamamoto had erected, but to no avail, as he pitched seven innings and allowed just four hits. Tanner Scott and Edwin Diaz also shut the door from the mound to seal the victory.

Speaking of relievers, the Braves' bullpen also did a solid job backing up Sale's five innings of work. Dylan Dodd, Dylan Lee, Brent Suter, and Raisel Iglesias held the California team's batters scoreless, keeping their team in the game.

The next game between the two teams will take place tomorrow at the same time and on the same channel—6 p.m. (Quebec time)—with the Braves facing elimination. It will be up to Tyler Mahle to save his team's season, while the other Tyler—Glasnow—will be his opponent on the mound.

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