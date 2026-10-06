Stutzle criticizes (B.) Tkachuk, Texier speaks too quickly, and Engström is traded upon Guhle’s return

Brady Tkachuk left the Senators this summer.

And that doesn't seem to have bothered Tim Stutzle much, as he's emerging as one of the Sens' top leaders. He's been carrying the team on his shoulders since the start of the season in Ottawa, and it's working.

The German has four points in two games, and the Senators remain undefeated as of this writing…

That said, Stutzle spoke about Tkachuk's departure in a video by Sportsnet and Elliotte Friedman, who sat down with a few NHL players to discuss Americans leaving for the U.S.

As you'll see, Friedman discusses, among others, Brady Tkachuk, Quinn Hughes, and Connor Hellebuyck… all of whom have wanted the same thing in recent months: to leave Canada to play in their home country.

In the video, Stutzle isn't heard complaining about his former captain's departure. On the contrary…

“If he doesn't want to be here, that's fine with us.” – Tim Stutzle

I like that.

“If he doesn't want to be here, that's fine with us.” @FriedgeHNIC sits down with NHL stars to discuss the growing number of American players requesting trades out of Canadian markets Full feature: https://t.co/pVar0avrPx https://t.co/EbrCziRExA — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 6, 2026

He's right.

If one of your team's best players doesn't want to be there, it's hard to rally the group and go out and win games on the ice.

And even so, the Sens don't seem too bored because things are going well for them right now…

Texier Speaks Too Soon

Alexandre Texier enjoys playing in Montreal.

He said in an interview with a French media outlet (RMC Sport) that he's really enjoyed himself since joining the Canadiens organization.

But there's one thing that made me laugh in that interview: Texier, who speaks French, is able to chat with the other Quebecers on the team.

However… the other Quebec players on the Habs think he talks a little too fast. And that makes me laugh because it's true that French people tend to speak pretty quickly:

In an interview published this morning by RMC Sport, Alexandre Texier reflects on his adjustment to Montreal and the pressure surrounding the Canadiens. “Yes, the pressure is immense. It's a bit like OM in Marseille. Losses won't be easily forgiven, while wins are the opposite.” He also talks about his debut with the Habs and explains that he's “never felt as comfortable on a team as I do on this one.” And Texier is starting to pick up Quebec expressions too… even if his teammates sometimes tease him for speaking “a little too fast” — The Icebreaker (@TheIcebreakerFR) October 6, 2026

Of course, Tex is happy to be able to speak French with many of his teammates.

It helped him fit right in with the group when he arrived in town last winter… and that's a good thing. Except that, listening to him talk, maybe he'll have to make a few adjustments to his speaking pace so his teammates can understand him a little better (hehe).

Engström Traded in Exchange for Guhle's Return (?)

Kaiden Guhle will be back in action soon. At least… that's what it looks like, given that he practiced with his teammates yesterday while wearing a regular jersey.

The defenseman is making progress, to put it another way.

Except that when Guhle returns, there will be some important decisions to make on defense: who will be cut from the lineup? Arber Xhekaj? Jayden Struble?

Regardless, #21's return will further hinder the development of Adam Engström, who is currently the seventh defenseman in Guhle's absence. And it makes you wonder if the Swede stands a chance of being traded once Guhle returns.

Jimmy Murphy notably posed this question on Twitter, in connection with an article from The Sick Podcast (which discusses Guhle and his return):

Could Adam Engström be traded by the #GoHabsGo once Kaiden Guhle returns from injury? More in the latest from @NickLariviere25 at @thesickpodcasts: — Jimmy Murphy (@MurphysLaw74) October 6, 2026

This isn't the first time there's been talk about the possibility of Adam Engström being traded.

And that's to be expected… because on the left side of the defense, the Canadiens already have several quality players who are getting the job done.

So what will happen with the Swede?

In a nutshell

– Sick.

GOOD LUCK TO OUR BOYS

Dreams come true, and one of theirs will come true tonight.

An incredible moment for the XHEKAJ family.

Mom's heart is overflowing with gratitude and appreciation. Blessed beyond words https://t.co/UFqGElm1Bi — Simona Xhekaj (@SimonaXhekaj) October 6, 2026

– Wow!

Thoughts on Stu's new goalie mask? (via @Friedesigns) https://t.co/3OefeTjHXV — BarDown (@BarDown) October 6, 2026

– A beautiful day.

A special day for Ivar Stenberg Welcome to the NHL presented by @DrinkBODYARMOR Watch the full video on YouTube https://t.co/5HZHJ83WqG https://t.co/0fAtGrrg5r — NHL Media (@NHLMedia) October 6, 2026

– Interesting.