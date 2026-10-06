Scouts: 14 different teams at the Bell Centre tonight

The stands at the Bell Centre are going to be packed tonight. And not necessarily to watch the Canadiens play.

According to Karine Hains, no fewer than 14 different NHL teams will have scouts on site.

Yes… 14.

That's starting to add up.

Of course, that doesn't automatically mean that 14 teams are there to scout a specific player. Scouts travel, take notes, and often use their visits to evaluate multiple players at once.

But when so many teams go out of their way to be in the same place, it still says a lot about the interest surrounding the Canadiens. And there are a few names that could certainly catch people's attention.

Among the teams in attendance will be…

The Chicago Blackhawks

The Dallas Stars

The Detroit Red Wings

The Los Angeles Kings

The New York Islanders

New York Rangers

The Pittsburgh Penguins

The Seattle Kraken

St. Louis Blues

Tampa Bay Lightning

The Toronto Maple Leafs

The Utah Mammoth

The Washington Capitals

The Winnipeg Jets

Whoa.

Scouts at the Bell Centre for the Habs' home opener #GoHabsGo https://t.co/1w0ZuBBPGi — Karine Hains (@KarineHains) October 6, 2026

Kaiden Guhle is expected to return to action soon, but he's not available right now. Among the defensemen, Arber Xhekaj and Jayden Struble are currently getting a chance to show what they can do with the Habs.

Are certain teams here specifically for them? We know there's interest in both of the Canadiens' left-handed defensemen…

Kent Hughes could take advantage of his surplus of left-handed defensemen → https://t.co/7hUYiSQf9I — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) October 6, 2026

But…

But there's also the Kirby Dach situation, which has been drawing attention for some time now. His name has been linked to the Oilers and the Flames in recent days… and one wonders if he was placed on the second line (in Ivan Demidov's absence) to showcase him.

Anyway.

It's interesting to see so many teams here tonight, especially given that we're still in the very early stages of the National League season.

In a nutshell

– Heads up:

The grand prize for the Season-Opener 50/50 Draw is now $250,000. Get your tickets by 10 p.m. for a chance to walk away with half the prize pool. https://t.co/FcXuk9hzqV https://t.co/Fwc9nLMwQ5 — Canadiens Children's Foundation (@CHCFondation) October 6, 2026

– Wow…

Tickets for the Wings for $5! — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) October 6, 2026

– And rightly so.