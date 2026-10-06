Here is the Canadiens’ lineup (without Ivan Demidov) for tonight

What we saw at yesterday's practice gave us some clues about the Canadiens' projected lineup for tonight's game against Carolina.

And since Ivan Demidov (who will be out for a few weeks, as you probably know) wasn't on the ice in Brossard yesterday, what we saw is representative.

So what should we expect to see tonight?

1. First, it's worth noting that the top line remains intact and that Juraj Slafkovsky stays with Alex Newhook on the second line. Kirby Dach rounds out the trio.

Will he make the most of this opportunity? That's certainly doubtful. But Kent Hughes must be hoping the forward steps up… #Showcase

2. Oliver Kapanen is clearly not ready to join the lineup. So, logically, it'll be Florian Xhekaj (who'll make his season debut) who plays, considering that the Habs likely have only 12 healthy forwards available.

Expect to see him on the fourth line.

Tonight's lineup, based on this morning's practice: Caufield – Suzuki – Kreider

Slaf – Newhook – Dach

Bolduc – Danault – Texier

F. Xhekaj – Evans – Anderson Matheson – Dobson

Hutson – Carrier

Struble – Xhekaj — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) October 6, 2026

3. Defensively, no changes are expected. Adam Engstrom may still have to wait, as Jayden Struble and Arber Xhekaj practiced together.

Alexandre Carrier should also be in his usual spot.

4. In goal, Jakub Dobes will likely start, as he's been going through the starter's routine. It makes sense: he's the No. 1 goaltender, and it's the season opener at the Bell Centre.

Will we see Samuel Montembeault on Thursday?

Based on practice so far, Dobes is likely to start — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) October 6, 2026

We'll see if that's really how Martin St-Louis chooses to go about it. But more importantly, we'll see if the coach has anything to say about Ivan Demidov.

But I'm not holding my breath…

In a Nutshell

– Worth a read.

But no matter who's pitching, the defense needs to tighten up. https://t.co/2xDUAHjpGW https://t.co/QRW46SIKUc — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) October 6, 2026

– What a never-ending saga.

Frank Seravalli on Frankly Hockey about Utah: “I'm told that the team that has shown the most interest both internally and externally is the Utah Mammoth.” #TusksUp #LGRW #NHL https://t.co/hxTfY82hlY — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) October 6, 2026

– Stay tuned.

Elliotte Friedman: On Drew Doughty and the Kings: This is the final year of his contract; they're going to wait until after the season or later to decide his future – 32 Thoughts (10/5) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) October 6, 2026

– Note.

The Rocket has recalled forward Israel Mianscum from the Trois-Rivières Lions.

https://t.co/371d5r3XwK — Laval Rocket (@RocketLaval) October 6, 2026

– He's 49 years old.