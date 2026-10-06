Here is the Canadiens’ lineup (without Ivan Demidov) for tonight

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Here is the Canadiens’ lineup (without Ivan Demidov) for tonight
Credit: YouTube

What we saw at yesterday's practice gave us some clues about the Canadiens' projected lineup for tonight's game against Carolina.

And since Ivan Demidov (who will be out for a few weeks, as you probably know) wasn't on the ice in Brossard yesterday, what we saw is representative.

So what should we expect to see tonight?

1. First, it's worth noting that the top line remains intact and that Juraj Slafkovsky stays with Alex Newhook on the second line. Kirby Dach rounds out the trio.

Will he make the most of this opportunity? That's certainly doubtful. But Kent Hughes must be hoping the forward steps up… #Showcase

2. Oliver Kapanen is clearly not ready to join the lineup. So, logically, it'll be Florian Xhekaj (who'll make his season debut) who plays, considering that the Habs likely have only 12 healthy forwards available.

Expect to see him on the fourth line.

3. Defensively, no changes are expected. Adam Engstrom may still have to wait, as Jayden Struble and Arber Xhekaj practiced together.

Alexandre Carrier should also be in his usual spot.

4. In goal, Jakub Dobes will likely start, as he's been going through the starter's routine. It makes sense: he's the No. 1 goaltender, and it's the season opener at the Bell Centre.

Will we see Samuel Montembeault on Thursday?

We'll see if that's really how Martin St-Louis chooses to go about it. But more importantly, we'll see if the coach has anything to say about Ivan Demidov.

But I'm not holding my breath…


In a Nutshell

– Worth a read.

– What a never-ending saga.

– Stay tuned.

– Note.

– He's 49 years old.

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