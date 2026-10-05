Top 5: Igor Shesterkin Is Now on a Point Streak

Last night, on this big night for soccer, we shouldn't have forgotten that there were a few NHL games.

Five, to be exact.

Here are the results and highlights:

The @AnaheimDucks held off a Florida comeback to extend their winning streak in home openers to 11, while the @NHLJets, @NYRangers, @SeattleKraken, and @GoldenKnights also skated to victories Sunday night. #NHLStats: https://t.co/iUeAZHQC2O https://t.co/zrzVOsdJFR — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) October 5, 2026

1. Igor Shesterkin now has a streak of games with at least one point

The other night, goaltender Igor Shesterkin scored a goal.

Last night, the Russian extended his streak of games with at least one point to two. He picked up an assist on Eeli Tolvanen's insurance goal.

IGOR SHESTERKIN IS AN OFFENSIVE THREAT THIS SEASON https://t.co/YwMIUhXZCW — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) October 5, 2026

He has more points than Juraj Slafkovsky, by the way, hehe.

In addition to racking up points, the Russian is doing his job like a champ. Check out his numbers:

Never mind his goalie stats, Igor Shesterkin is now on a 2-GAME POINT STREAK with a goal and an assist in his last 2 starts …But he's also rocking a .934 save percentage and a 1.67 GAA, along with 2 wins to start the season. WOW https://t.co/wpxiphCf5g — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) October 5, 2026

Captain J.T. Miller got on the scoreboard.

He scored the game-winner.

New York goal! Scored by J.T. Miller with 07:13 left in the 3rd. Assisted by Vladislav Gavrikov and Tye Kartye. NYR: 3 | UTA:

1#UTAvsNYR #NYR #TusksUp https://t.co/Lalh8gE3QG — NHL Goals (@nhl_goal_bot) October 5, 2026

And upon his return to New York, Vincent Trocheck was honored.

The @NYRangers fans gave Vincent Trocheck a warm welcome back! https://t.co/bSIpaInK5l — NHL (@NHL) October 4, 2026

2. Poor Keegan Kolesar

In the afternoon game between the Jets and the Red Wings, the highlight of the game was undoubtedly the fight between Tyrel Bauer and Keegan Kolesar.

Kolesar really got the brunt of it.

OH. MY. GOODNESS. Bauer caught Kolesar CLEAN with two fists https://t.co/6trmolfSKE — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 4, 2026

Kyle Connor had a different kind of fun, though.

He scored two goals.

Kyle Connor has two this afternoon https://t.co/aiQuMIppef — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 4, 2026

First win for Stuart Skinner, the Jets' new starting goaltender.

The Jets won 3-2.

Stu's first win as a Jet 33 saves

2.00 GAA

.943 SV% https://t.co/VpKZUpfJjn — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) October 4, 2026

In a losing effort, Viktor Arvidsson scored his first goal.

His first with his new team.

Viktor Arvidsson scores his first goal as a Red Wing https://t.co/AvhuRCIBIS — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 4, 2026

3. 11th straight win in their first home game of the season for the Ducks

It was the Ducks' first home game of the season.

New multimillionaire Leo Carlsson received a warm ovation from the fans.

Big ovation for Leo Carlsson and new captain Mikael Granlund as they were introduced in their first home game https://t.co/UcZyDgfHbK — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 5, 2026

New captain Mikael Granlund, too, for that matter.

Traded to the Panthers this summer, Radko Gudas was back in Anaheim.

He also caught up with his former teammate, Lukas Dostal! https://t.co/TsadmZmTQ4 — NHL (@NHL) October 5, 2026

Cutter Gauthier led the charge in this 3-2 overtime win.

He scored two goals.

GAUTHIER'S GOT TWO GOALS (via Scripps Sports) https://t.co/SGQeJubc7w — TSN (@TSN_Sports) October 5, 2026

The captain played the hero in overtime.

Pure vibes https://t.co/JDDLNJiQEv — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 5, 2026

In the loss, on his return to the ice, Brad Marchand sent the game into overtime.

WELCOME BACK MARCHY! https://t.co/ldoD1rMSB4 — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) October 5, 2026

4. A beautiful goal by Shane Wright

The Kraken made short work of the Calgary Flames last night.

Final score: 6-1. In the win, Shane Wright finished the game with a goal. And it was a beauty, to boot.

Shane Wright pulled off the Spin-O-Rama! https://t.co/s2uz4IhV7c — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) October 5, 2026

Rookie Mackie Samoskevich also stood out.

He scored his first two goals in Seattle.

MACKIE SAMOSKEVICH SCORES HIS FIRST GOAL WITH THE @SEATTLEKRAKEN! https://t.co/rlQOySuMW4 — NHL (@NHL) October 5, 2026

Mackie Samoskevich makes it 5-0 for the Kraken https://t.co/sv35vmljUD — TSN (@TSN_Sports) October 5, 2026

Berkly Catton, Brandon Montour, and Chandler Stephenson also recorded two points each.

5. Four goals in four games for Paul Cotter

In the final game of the night, the Golden Knights faced off against the Canucks.

In the end, the Knights came away with a 3-2 victory.

The first goal, however, was scored by Paul Cotter—his fourth in as many games in Vancouver.

PAUL COTTER SCORES AGAIN Cotter has four goals in four games as a Canuck https://t.co/jDCqepowrr — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 5, 2026

Mitch Marner tied the game.

His first goal of the season.

MITCH MARNER'S FIRST GOAL OF THE YEAR (via @GoldenKnights) https://t.co/i7JZwFgMo9 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) October 5, 2026

After Jonathan Lekkerimaki tied the game once again, Marc Gatcomb scored the game-winner.

Things you love to see. Gatcomb is a guy who's easy to root for. — Stefen Rosner (@stefen_rosner) October 5, 2026

Overtime

– We don't like to see that.

Will Cuylle shoved Dylan Guenther head-first into the boards (via SEB) https://t.co/OOF5ro9oRu — TSN (@TSN_Sports) October 4, 2026

– He wasn't happy.

Lukas Dostal wasn't happy with Sam Bennett and shoved him in the face https://t.co/uajozwsPUA — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) October 5, 2026

– A big game for these players.

– Eight teams in action tonight.