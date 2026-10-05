Top 5: Igor Shesterkin Is Now on a Point Streak

Raphael Simard
Top 5: Igor Shesterkin Is Now on a Point Streak
Credit: X

Last night, on this big night for soccer, we shouldn't have forgotten that there were a few NHL games.

Five, to be exact.

Here are the results and highlights:

1. Igor Shesterkin now has a streak of games with at least one point

The other night, goaltender Igor Shesterkin scored a goal.

Last night, the Russian extended his streak of games with at least one point to two. He picked up an assist on Eeli Tolvanen's insurance goal.

He has more points than Juraj Slafkovsky, by the way, hehe.

In addition to racking up points, the Russian is doing his job like a champ. Check out his numbers:

Captain J.T. Miller got on the scoreboard.

He scored the game-winner.

And upon his return to New York, Vincent Trocheck was honored.

2. Poor Keegan Kolesar

In the afternoon game between the Jets and the Red Wings, the highlight of the game was undoubtedly the fight between Tyrel Bauer and Keegan Kolesar.

Kolesar really got the brunt of it.

Kyle Connor had a different kind of fun, though.

He scored two goals.

First win for Stuart Skinner, the Jets' new starting goaltender.

The Jets won 3-2.

In a losing effort, Viktor Arvidsson scored his first goal.

His first with his new team.

3. 11th straight win in their first home game of the season for the Ducks

It was the Ducks' first home game of the season.

New multimillionaire Leo Carlsson received a warm ovation from the fans.

New captain Mikael Granlund, too, for that matter.

Traded to the Panthers this summer, Radko Gudas was back in Anaheim.

Cutter Gauthier led the charge in this 3-2 overtime win.

He scored two goals.

The captain played the hero in overtime.

In the loss, on his return to the ice, Brad Marchand sent the game into overtime.

 

4. A beautiful goal by Shane Wright

The Kraken made short work of the Calgary Flames last night.

Final score: 6-1. In the win, Shane Wright finished the game with a goal. And it was a beauty, to boot.

Rookie Mackie Samoskevich also stood out.

He scored his first two goals in Seattle.

Berkly Catton, Brandon Montour, and Chandler Stephenson also recorded two points each.

5. Four goals in four games for Paul Cotter

In the final game of the night, the Golden Knights faced off against the Canucks.

In the end, the Knights came away with a 3-2 victory.

The first goal, however, was scored by Paul Cotter—his fourth in as many games in Vancouver.

Mitch Marner tied the game.

His first goal of the season.

After Jonathan Lekkerimaki tied the game once again, Marc Gatcomb scored the game-winner.


Overtime

– We don't like to see that.

– He wasn't happy.

– A big game for these players.

(Credit: NHL.com)

– Eight teams in action tonight.

(Credit: Google)
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