The Yankees need to rethink their approach

The New York Yankees have decided to bring fifteen position players and eleven pitchers for their Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays in order to have several offensive bench options.

In fact, in the first game against Drew Rasmussen on the mound, the Bombers had only one right-handed batter among the nine starters: George Lombard Jr.

But the results didn't materialize, as the New York batters recorded just one measly hit in the entire game and were struck out no fewer than twelve times. Things must therefore change—even though the Rays will once again have a right-hander on the mound: Fredy Peralta.

Starting with the third base position, which must go to Jose Caballero even though he bats right-handed. At this point, it's clear that Ryan McMahon is absolutely useless offensively, and even though he provides stability on defense, he's a far cry from the Gold Glove-caliber player he's been in recent years.

McMahon has an above-average strikeout rate and a defensive run saved of minus one at third base, while Caballero has performed similarly, with an OAA of minus one and a DRS of plus one.

By moving him to third base, the Bronx team doesn't lose much defensively and stands to gain a little more power and speed on the bases—which could make a big difference in a low-scoring game, as was the case in the first matchup.

Let's not forget, either, that the Rays traded Caballero last year during a series against New York at Yankee Stadium. He ended up switching teams right in the middle of a game. And for him, revenge is a dish best served cold.

It's time to dig in.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.