The White Sox win and push the Guardians to the brink

Tonight, the Guardians and the White Sox faced off in the second game of their series. And after watching Chicago win the first game, Cleveland needed a win tonight to avoid being pushed to the brink.

The Guardians once again benefited from the support of their fans.

And early on, the Guardians took the lead. A defensive error by Sean Newcomb allowed Cleveland to take a 2-0 lead.

Sean Newcomb throws the ball away at first base, allowing two runs to score for Cleveland! pic.twitter.com/Atf4lvPPL3 — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 5, 2026

On the mound, Gavin Williams had a solid outing for the Guardians. He struck out 11 batters over five innings… but still allowed two earned runs.

In the fourth inning, Munetaka Murakami drove in the first of those two runs with a single.

Murakami rips an RBI single to get the White Sox on the board! pic.twitter.com/WfKDEPn6WK — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 5, 2026

In the sixth inning, Williams allowed a runner to reach base before Erik Sabrowski came in to relieve him.

And Braden Montgomery, who stepped up to the plate with two runners on base, drove in two runs.

Braden Montgomery gives the White Sox the lead with a two-out double in the sixth! pic.twitter.com/wjjESYx5I5 — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 5, 2026

Still in the sixth inning, the White Sox kept the pressure on. With a runner on second, Chase Meidroth doubled their lead.

That gave Chicago a 4-2 lead.

Chase Meidroth delivers with another two-out hit, and it's 4-2 White Sox! pic.twitter.com/QHDJGZoeWC — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 5, 2026

Meanwhile, Sean Burke pitched 5.1 innings for the White Sox. The starter, who was used in relief, was solid, allowing just one earned run.

It was Jo Adell, with a triple, who drove in that run, after Grant Taylor had come in to relieve.

Jo Adell's RBI triple makes it a one-run game! pic.twitter.com/2kzpwcoPHC — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 6, 2026

Taylor was, however, able to record the final four outs for the White Sox, leading them to a 4-3 victory.

The White Sox, still undefeated since the start of the playoffs, will have a chance to eliminate the Guardians on Wednesday night when the game is played in Chicago. With a win, the White Sox would advance to the Championship Series.

And most importantly, they would continue their remarkable run—despite being major underdogs at the start of the playoffs.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.