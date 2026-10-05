The Braves even the series

After the Brewers' dramatic victory in their series against the San Diego Padres, it was the Braves' and Dodgers' turn to face off last night.

What really got people talking was the fact that the Braves didn't have Chris Sale pitch, even though he was healthy and feeling good.

People thought his relief appearance on Thursday was just a way to get him out of the bullpen… and everyone was wondering if the Braves would come to regret it.

In a duel between Ray Kerr—the Braves' unlikely hero against the Phillies—and Blake Snell, the Braves found a way to pull out a 3-2 victory.

Kerr allowed no runs in 2.2 innings of work and was backed up by another pitcher making a name for himself in October: Didier Fuentes.

The pitcher, who entered in the top of the sixth, allowed just one run over 3.2 innings. And he nearly finished the game.

Didier Fuentes delivered HUGE innings for the Braves to help even the series. pic.twitter.com/On0Ph7lfQA — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) October 5, 2026

Meanwhile, the Dodgers saw Snell (90 pitches) unable to finish the fourth inning. He gave up one run.

Edwin Diaz didn't allow any runs in one inning (the sixth), by the way. And Roki Sasaki didn't allow anything in the last two innings of the game.

As for runs, Mauricio Dubon put the Braves up 1-0 early in the game.

Freddie Freeman, facing his former team, tied the game by hitting a home run during Grant Holmes' two-thirds of an inning on the mound.

Freddie Freeman has 17 career postseason home runs, including 9 with the Atlanta Braves . This game-tying shot came against his old team! https://t.co/ZgazS8md7i pic.twitter.com/h7KbQprpQp — MLB (@MLB) October 5, 2026

Michael Harris II capitalized on a wild pitch in the fifth to make it 2-1 before hitting a single in the seventh to make it 3-1. A home run by Max Muncy in the ninth didn't change the outcome.

Tomorrow, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Chris Sale will face off.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.